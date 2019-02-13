IAR Systems Promotes Recognized Industry Profile Shawn Prestridge to Lead its FAE Team in the US

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces that the company has appointed Shawn Prestridge as US Field Application Engineer (FAE) team leader.

Last year, IAR Systems acquired Secure Thingz, a global domain expert in device security, embedded systems and lifecycle management. Since, IAR Systems has continued to grow by announcing several new products that will increase the company's footprint in the embedded market. That growth necessitates the expansion of the IAR Systems team, and with his strong experience from supporting IAR Systems' customers combined with extensive technical knowledge, Shawn is the perfect fit to lead the US technical sales team going forward.

Shawn has served as one of IAR Systems' Senior Field Applications Engineer since 2008, and has become an integral part of helping customers and partners maximize their development potential by showing them how to use IAR Systems' leading development tools in the most effective way. He is also part of advisory boards and committees for several embedded conferences and events. Shawn's degree work includes a BS in Electrical Engineering, a BS in Mathematics, an MS in Electrical Engineering, an MS in Software Engineering and a PhD in Electrical Engineering specializing in Quantum Cryptography, all with Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

"This appointment will help us meet the growing demand for our products in the US," says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. "With Shawn's excellent technical skills and extensive background in serving our customers, he will be able to strengthen the customer relationships we already have, as well as establish new productive relationships that will add to our customer base and grow our business."

"I'm really thrilled to expand my role within the company to help us meet the new challenges ahead," comments Shawn Prestridge, US Field Application Team leader, IAR Systems. "We have a great team of FAE resources in the US and I'm excited to help manage that team to continue providing superior customer service. Our team within the company is also growing, so part of my new responsibility will be to ensure that our new team members are able to execute on providing similar or even better service to both our customers and partners. We are always looking for new talents to join our engaged and creative team, and I encourage those interested to reach out to us."

IAR Systems has sales and support offices in the United States as well as in Europe and Asia. In the US, the company's staff is divided between California, Texas and Massachusetts. Open positions will be posted on www.iar.com/careers.

