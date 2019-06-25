IAR Systems Releases Dates and Locations for the Developers Conference IAR DevCon 2019

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development is following up on the successful introduction of the developers conference IAR DevCon last year by presenting IAR DevCon 2019. This year's IAR DevCon will offer a full day conference from 10am to 5pm, starting with a high-level keynote, sharing industry insights and market updates, followed by a two-track option and a lab session.

"IAR DevCon is a great opportunity to interact with our global user community. We get to present the latest features and our developers get to share their specific knowledge and experience as well as receive feedback from the community, a chance for us to listen in on new feature requests and different industry trends," says Stefan Skarin, CEO of IAR Systems.

Track 1 sessions will cover IAR Embedded Workbench® as one toolbox, one view and one uninterrupted workflow with focus on performance and best practice for tuning code and requirements for safety certification.

Track 2 sessions will focus on several different aspects of security in development, production and services to implement straightforward, scalable and sustainable security from inception. Secure Thingz will be sharing their view and expertise as well as suggesting concrete actions to ramp up security from any starting point.

Stefan Skarin continues, "Most corporations today face challenges to meet both current and coming security demands which require a conscious way of thinking that needs to engage both security managers and developers alike. I'm convinced that IAR Systems and Secure Thingz can contribute by sharing our expertise and solutions in this area."

IAR DevCon dates and locations, with daily schedule 10am-5pm.

Oct. 01 Austin TX, US

Oct. 03 Boston MA, USA

Oct. 08 Cambridge, UK

Oct. 15 Stockholm, Sweden

Oct. 17 Oulu, Finland

Oct. 24 Seoul, South Korea

Oct. 24 Munich, Germany

Oct. 29 Tokyo, Japan

Nov. 05 Santa Clara CA, US

The number of seats for each location is limited. To register for IAR DevCon, go to www.iardevcon.com.



