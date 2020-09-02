IAR Systems streamlines Continuous Integration workflows and adds static code analysis in build tools for Linux

UPPSALA, Sweden, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest version of IAR Build Tools for Linux improves integration from development to building and testing

Uppsala, Sweden-September 2, 2020-IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces an update of its build tools supporting implementation in Linux-based frameworks for automated application build and test processes. The latest version adds IARBuild for building IAR Embedded Workbench® projects directly from the command line, enabling streamlined workflows from the developer environment to continuous integration. In addition, the tools now support the static code analysis tool C-STAT, enabling code quality control from development to building and testing processes.

As the complexity of embedded systems continues to grow, today's software development environments needs to be scalable and flexible. IAR Systems' build tools for Linux streamlines the building and testing processes, making organizations able to optimize resources, both when it comes to the time developers spend in their projects, as well as how to manage and utilize licenses and servers in an optimal way. The tools can be easily integrated into different build systems, such as CMake or Ninja, and the command line build utility IARBuild streamlines building for easy integration with Continuous Integration engines like Jenkins and Bamboo. With the addition of the static analysis tool C-STAT, developers can ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process. C-STAT proves code alignment with industry standards like MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, and also detects defects, bugs, and security vulnerabilities as defined by CERT C and the Common Weakness Enumeration (CWE).

"This latest version of our build tools for Linux enable our customers to make their testing and building processes more efficient as well as achieve code quality all the way," said Anders Holmberg, General Manager Embedded Development Tools, IAR Systems. "IAR Embedded Workbench and IAR Build Tools improves performance and ease of use for more efficient workflows. Our broad offering enables companies to standardize on our tools and gain flexible workflows, and through this enhance productivity and collaboration between different teams in the organization."

The build tools for Linux includes the highly optimizing IAR C/C++ Compiler™, IAR Assembler, Linker and library tools, IARBuild and runtime libraries. The tools also support the integrated static code analysis tool C-STAT. The IAR C/C++ Compiler adheres to a freestanding implementation of the C18 (ISO/IEC 9899:2018) programming language standard and supports all C++17 features. In addition, C++14 (ISO/IEC 14882:2015), C11 (ISO/IEC 9899:2012), C89 (ANSI X3.159-1989) and the IEEE 754 standard for floating-point arithmetic are supported.

Anyone interested in learning more about IAR Systems' build tools for Linux are welcome to join the webinar Improve your integration workflow and ensure code quality with IAR Build Tools for Linux for hands-on information on how the tools can help you improve integration workflows and ensure code quality throughout the development and testing process. Register here:

More information about using IAR Systems' build tools for Linux is available at www.iar.com/bx .

