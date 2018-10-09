IAR Systems Supports New Secure, Ultra-low-power Arm Cortex-M33 MCUs From STMicroelectronics

SAN JOSE, California, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announces that the company will provide early support for the new STMicroelectronics' STM32L5 series in IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm, the leading Arm Cortex®-M development toolchain.

Built on Arm TrustZone® technology for hardware-based security, the STM32L5 series adds further functionality including flexible software isolation, secure boot, key storage, and hardware cryptographic accelerators. In addition, the series provides ultra-low-power technology enabling long run times powered by coin cells or energy harvesting. These combined strengths provide users with access to an ideal platform for products such as industrial sensors or controls, home-automation devices, smart meters, fitness trackers, smart watches, and medical pumps or meters.

IAR Embedded Workbench is the leading development toolchain for Arm Cortex-M microcontrollers. Thanks to significant speed optimizations, the included IAR C/C++ Compiler™ generates very fast and efficient code. With the shortest possible execution times, it is the ultimate choice for development of high-performance, low-power applications. Using IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, developers can leverage the toolchain's advanced code optimization techniques and power debugging functionality to make sure the application is fast, efficient and highly compact. In addition, integrated static and runtime code analysis tools enable them to ensure the quality of their code.

"Exceptional features of powerful development tools, like those in IAR Embedded Workbench, bring new capabilities to our customers," says Paolo Alberelli, Third-party Software Tools Marketing Manager, STMicroelectronics. "Our new series of secure MCUs makes high-end protection accessible for the resource-constrained embedded systems that drive the smallest IoT devices. The power-saving aspect of having high-performance code is essential to ensure the lowest possible power consumption, and ensured code quality is a must for creating trustworthy IoT applications."

"STMicroelectronics is a long-time partner of ours and we share many joint customers," says Lotta Frimanson, Product Manager, IAR Systems. "By ensuring maximum code quality and application performance also in the new STM32L5 series, we enable these customers to take their connected products to the next level of security as well as energy efficiency."

The STM32L5 series, as well as support in IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm, will be available in Q2 2019. Learn more about IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm at www.iar.com/iar-embedded-workbench/tools-for-arm.

In cooperation with its sister company Secure Thingz, IAR Systems provides extended possibilities for implementing security in IoT applications. Secure Thingz, a global domain expert in device security, embedded systems and lifecycle management, is focused on delivering advanced security solutions to solve the major security issues challenging the IoT. The solutions ensure a cost-efficient root of trust in low-cost microcontrollers to deliver a core set of critical services through the product lifecycle, alongside secure deployment, secure manufacturing and secure update infrastructure. Learn more at www.securethingz.com.

