IART INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

Attorney Advertising, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation ("Integra" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: IART) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Integra securities between March 11, 2019 and May 22, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/iart.

Case Details:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that Integra had failed to take sufficient measures to remediate the violations identified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") in the November 2, 2018 Notice of Inspectional Observations on Form 483, the March 6, 2019 FDA issued warning letter, and the November 12, 2021 FDA issued Form 483. As a result of those deficiencies, since March 2018, all products manufactured in the Company's manufacturing plant located in Boston, Massachusetts (the "Boston Facility"), including SurgiMend, PriMatrix, Revize, and TissueMend, had the potential for higher-than-permitted levels of endotoxin and would need to be recalled. Moreover, Integra was not making progress towards obtaining its premarket approval ("PMA") indication for SurgiMend, in part, because the manufacturing site that would produce the PMA product, the Boston Facility, was in continued violation of the FDA standards that Integra failed to rectify years after the initial notice of the violations and as a result the facility had to be shutdown to correct those ongoing deficiencies. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: bgandg.com/iart or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Integra you have until November 13, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

