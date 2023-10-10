IART Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BENSALEM, Pa.

Oct. 10, 2023

Howard G. Smith

fraud

Class Period: March 11, 2019 – May 22, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 13, 2023

Investors suffering losses on their Integra investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Integra had failed to take sufficient measures to remediate the violations identified by the FDA in the 2018 Form 483, 2019 Warning Letter, and the 2021 Form 483; (2) As a result of those deficiencies, since March 2018, all products manufactured in the Boston Facility had the potential for higher-than-permitted levels of endotoxin and would need to be recalled; (3) The Company was not making progress towards obtaining its PMA indication for SurgiMend, in part, because the manufacturing site that would produce the PMA product, the Boston Facility, was in continued violation of the FDA standards that Integra failed to rectify years after the initial notice of the violations and as a result the facility had to be shutdown to correct those ongoing deficiencies; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Howard G. Smith, Esquire

215-638-4847

888-638-4847

[email protected]

www.howardsmithlaw.com

SOURCE Law Offices of Howard G. Smith