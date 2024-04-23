IAS ACHIEVES MRC ACCREDITATION FOR SOPHISTICATED INVALID TRAFFIC (SIVT) FILTRATION IN THE CONNECTED TV ENVIRONMENT

NEW YORK, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced that it has earned Media Rating Council (MRC) accreditation for its sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) filtration for the Connected TV (CTV) environment.

IAS continues to add to its mix of MRC accredited products for CTV, as last year it received the industry's first accreditation for CTV video viewable impressions. With this announcement, IAS adds SIVT filtration of CTV video viewable impressions to its portfolio of MRC-accredited metrics.

"This accreditation marks our continued commitment to transparency and quality in the CTV space and further demonstrates our position as a leader in providing accredited products and services to our clients," said Kevin Alvero, IAS Chief Compliance Officer. "As marketers allocate increased spend towards CTV and OTT to reach audiences, it is increasingly important to ensure these environments are protected from fraud."

The full scope of the accreditation covers IAS's SIVT filtration and reporting in CTV environments as applied to video impressions, viewable impressions, and related viewability metrics.

"IAS is to be congratulated for the longstanding commitment to quality measurement it has demonstrated through its engagement in the MRC's accreditation process," said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO of the MRC. This new accreditation is especially critical to marketers as they continue to grow their investments in CTV channels."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com

About Media Rating Council (MRC)

The MRC is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 composed of leading television, radio, print and Internet companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective. Measurement services desiring MRC Accreditation are required to disclose to their customers all methodological aspects of their service; comply with the MRC Minimum Standards for Media Rating Research and other standards MRC produces; and submit to MRC-designed audits to authenticate and illuminate their procedures. In addition, the MRC membership actively pursues research issues they consider priorities in an effort to improve the quality of research in the marketplace. Currently more than 110 research products are audited by the MRC.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.