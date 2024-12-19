IAS Announces Exclusive First-to-Market Partnership with Kwai for Business to Provide Content-Level Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for Advertisers

Advertisers to Benefit from New Safeguards Including Viewability and Invalid Traffic Measurement with IAS's Total Media Quality for Kwai

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced exclusive first-to-market content-level Brand Safety and Suitability measurement for advertisers on Kwai for Business, the commercial platform of Kwai - one of the most popular social media video apps in Brazil. In addition, IAS is launching its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Kwai product suite to provide advertisers with industry-leading Viewability and Invalid Traffic (IVT) Measurement.

This partnership with Kwai supports IAS's long-term international expansion strategy. Advertisers focused on LATAM and APAC markets now have an additional layer of trusted, third-party transparency. In Brazil and Indonesia alone, they will be able to reach a base of over 100 million monthly active users.

"We are excited to enhance IAS's partnership with Kwai for Business, as we empower Brazilian and Indonesian marketers with a best-in-class solution to improve media quality and reduce brand risk," said Marcia Byrne, Managing Director for LATAM at IAS. "Now, advertisers have additional assurance that their ads on Kwai reach real users in brand-safe and suitable environments."

IAS's TMQ for Kwai empowers advertisers to:

Place Ads Next to Higher-Quality Media: Powered by IAS's Multimedia Technology, IAS Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for Kwai utilizes responsible AI for frame-by-frame analysis, combining image, audio, and text signals to accurately classify content at scale, including misinformation, aligned to industry standards.

Protect Their Ads Against Misinformation: Gain content-level insights aligned to industry standards—including Misinformation.

Gain content-level insights aligned to industry standards—including Misinformation. Access Enhanced Reporting: Through trusted, third-party daily reporting in IAS Signal, IAS's unified reporting platform, advertisers can ensure their ads are driving engagement and reaching real users with key metrics including Viewability, Time-in-View, Percent Completed, IVT Rate, and more.

"Third-party measurement is critical to Kwai, and demonstrates our commitment to building a safe environment and providing advertisers with the right tools they need to grow with Kwai," said Vitor Yu, General Manager at Kwai for Business LATAM. "Our partnership with IAS equips our clients with the precise insights to understand where their ads are appearing and how they're performing on Kwai so they can continue to meet their campaign goals on our platform."

In August 2023, IAS and Kwai announced the launch of their partnership to bring greater transparency to advertisers on the platform.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com .

About Kwai & Kwai for Business

One of the most popular free apps in Brazil, Kwai allows users to create their own content and share videos online in an easy, inclusive and accessible way. With a mission to make people shine, Kwai believes that all of life's little moments are worth sharing and is available for iOS and Android systems, in the App Store and Google Play . Kwai for Business is Kwai's commercial platform, which brings resources and tools for companies to develop and insert sponsored content in the application. With advanced technology and products, Kwai for Business can meet the marketing needs of brands at different stages of campaigns. Learn more at: kwai.com and www.kwai.com/business.

