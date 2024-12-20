IAS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIPS WITH ALPINE PROJECT AND 51TOCARBONZERO TO ADVANCE SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS

Partnerships Deliver Innovation to Support Carbon Measurement, Transparency, and Reduction

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced partnerships with two leading sustainability solutions providers. IAS is now furthering its commitment to measure, report, and manage its carbon footprint across operations by partnering with Alpine Project, a provider of sustainability solutions for the advertising ecosystem, and 51toCarbonZero (51-0), a net-zero platform powering growth for marketing and advertising leaders.

As environmental stewardship remains a focus across the industry, IAS is taking proactive steps towards sustainability. By partnering with Alpine Project and 51toCarbonZero, IAS will measure its carbon footprint and develop a comprehensive sustainability strategy to publicly disclose and balance its corporate emissions.

"Our partnerships with Alpine Project and 51toCarbonZero exemplifies IAS's dedication to driving superior results while fostering a more sustainable global advertising industry," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "Aligning our environmental, social, and governance initiatives with our business practices enables us to work towards setting a standard for transparency and accountability for environmental impact in our industry."

IAS will use 51toCarbonZero's measurement platform and leverage data surrounding business activity including physical office space, server usage, and employee travel to calculate a carbon footprint across Scopes 1, 2, and 3. Additionally, the platform will recommend decarbonization strategies.

"We are thrilled to join forces with IAS, a true pioneer in creating a more responsible media environment. At 51toCarbonZero, our mission is to accelerate the world's transition to net-zero, and partnering with an industry leader like IAS marks a pivotal step forward," said Richard Davis, co-founder and CEO of 51toCarbonZero. "With our world-class net-zero software and the expert advice of our partners at Alpine Project, IAS will take their recent carbon measurement work to the next level, using automation and technology to drive impactful change across the media ecosystem."

IAS's collaboration with Alpine Project will enable IAS to engage both internal and external stakeholders on its carbon footprint. This latest partnership demonstrates IAS's steadfast dedication to positively impacting the communities it serves, and its commitment to transparency by using third-party verification and public disclosure.

"We are proud to announce our partnership with IAS to strengthen its ambitious environmental sustainability initiative. Having already established their baseline GHG assessment, IAS has adopted an impactful approach, leveraging industry knowledge and insight that Alpine Project and 51toCarbonZero bring to the table," said Brian Murphy, Founder of Alpine Project. "Together, we are focused on taking meaningful strides towards environmental sustainability and responsibility within the digital advertising industry."

This announcement is the latest in IAS's commitment to transparency and responsible business practices following the release of its inaugural Integral Ad Science Responsibility Report in 2023.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Alpine Project

Alpine Project is a consultancy dedicated to helping companies in the advertising, media and technology industries create and implement their environmental sustainability strategies. Our team of highly experienced consultants follow a tested, standards-based approach to GHG measurement, reporting and target-setting. Alpine Project's clients have been among the first in their categories to report verified emissions data, validate science based targets and achieve CarbonNeutral® certification, helping to future-proof their businesses, unlock new revenue opportunities and establish them as leaders in corporate environmental sustainability.

About 51toCarbonZero:

51toCarbonZero is a climate tech company focused on helping organizations achieve net-zero carbon emissions. Using advanced data analytics, automation, and carbon accounting software, they streamline the process of tracking, managing, and reducing emissions. The platform provides actionable insights, enabling companies to align with regulatory standards and sustainability goals efficiently. By partnering with businesses across industries, 51toCarbonZero accelerates the journey toward a net-zero future, fostering impactful change and supporting global environmental targets.

