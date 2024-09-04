NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the appointment of Marc Grabowski as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Srishti Gupta as Chief Product Officer (CPO), effective September 16, 2024.

IAS appoints Marc Grabowski as Chief Operating Officer and Srishti Gupta as Chief Product Officer.

Grabowski, previously the Global Vice President of Oracle Advertising, will oversee the company's global commercial organization prioritizing customer success, business strategy, and company commercial operations. Gupta, former Chief Product Officer at Rokt, will lead the company's product strategy, product development, and go-to-market initiatives. Grabowski and Gupta will report directly to Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS.

"We are delighted to welcome Marc and Srishti to IAS as they will enhance our senior leadership team, strengthen our customer-first approach, and advance our product development to meet the future needs of our customers and partners," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "Marc and Srishti have a shared focus on innovation and agility which is essential in our fast-paced and dynamic industry. We look forward to their contributions as we continue to enable our customers to maximize performance while safeguarding and scaling their digital media investments."

Grabowski brings extensive leadership and experience across the demand and supply sides of the advertising industry. He joins IAS from Oracle Advertising where he led Oracle's global go-to-market organization for Oracle's Advertising products, including Moat, Datalogix, BlueKai, and Grapeshot. Previously, Grabowski served as Executive Vice President of Global Supply & Business Development at Criteo; held the CEO role at Persio, a B2B mobile marketing platform that was later acquired by Clutch.com; and spent nearly a decade at Yahoo! in various sales roles.

"IAS's focus on data integrity and its trusted AI-backed technology, along with the company's capabilities in social media, the open web, Connected TV (CTV), and other emerging channels makes this an exciting opportunity," said Grabowski. "I'm excited to offer my experience in strategy and execution to IAS's strong bench of talent to drive superior results for our customers and partners."

Gupta is a seasoned executive and visionary product leader, with a track record of delivering growth in both B2B and B2C products across various advertising channels, including CTV. Most recently, she served as Chief Product Officer at Rokt, an e-commerce technology company, where she was responsible for delivering a highly relevant and performant experience across billions of e-commerce transactions. Before joining Rokt, Gupta was the Director of Ads Measurement at Amazon where she spearheaded the creation of cross-channel measurement products. Earlier, she held the role of President and General Manager for IRI's Digital and Media Solutions.

"As marketers look to maximize return on their digital ad investments across channels, IAS has continued to innovate with high velocity and flexibility," said Gupta. "I look forward to building on this strong foundation, driving customer value through industry-leading products, and furthering IAS's mission of delivering trust and transparency in digital media quality."

To learn more about other recent updates at IAS, visit https://integralads.com/about-ias/newsroom/ .

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.