IAS Chosen To Be The First To Provide Brand Safety Across The Microsoft Audience Network

Microsoft's Audience Network reaches millions of customers through Microsoft owned and operated sites like MSN, Outlook.com and Microsoft Edge, as well as trusted third-party publishers. With IAS's pre-bid integration, advertisers will now have an additional layer of brand protection to confidently deliver their messages in trusted environments. The integration, which comes at no added cost to marketers, will automatically filter out high-risk inventory before the bid is even placed, further enhancing the Microsoft Audience Network's offerings of contextual native placements.

"I'm thrilled that IAS is the first platform-wide brand safety partner across the Microsoft Audience Network. This means that we can provide the highest level of brand safety coverage for marketers across this inventory," said Lisa Utzschneider, Chief Executive Officer, IAS. "The best part, IAS brand safety controls are automatically included for every Microsoft Audience Network advertiser at no incremental cost to them."

With consumers spending more time online than ever before, it is crucial for marketers to make connections with their respective audiences in high-quality trusted environments in order to get strong returns from their media investment. In a time when performance and efficiency are top-of-mind, IAS gives advertisers the most accurate and comprehensive coverage to ensure their message makes the maximum impact.

"Building upon our brand safety foundations, the integration of IAS to the Microsoft Audience Network is a great next step in reiterating our commitment to protect our advertiser's brand equity and spend from unnecessary risks" says Supratim Roy Chaudhury, Principal Program Manager at Microsoft Advertising.

This agreement offers marketers further control and consistency over the quality of media that is purchased within the Microsoft Audience Network.

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is the global leader in digital ad verification, offering technologies that drive high-quality advertising media. IAS equips advertisers and publishers with both the insight and technology to protect their advertising investments from fraud and unsafe environments as well as to capture consumer attention, and drive business outcomes. Founded in 2009, IAS is headquartered in New York with global operations in 18 offices across 13 countries. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of software companies. For more on how IAS is powering great impressions for top publishers and advertisers around the world, visit integralads.com.

