IAS CONTINUES GLOBAL EXPANSION OF TIKTOK PARTNERSHIP FOR BRAND SAFETY MEASUREMENT TO 21 NEW COUNTRIES

Integral Ad Science, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

New expansion brings coverage for IAS's AI-driven brand safety & suitability product for TikTok to 50+ countries

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced that it is expanding its industry-leading Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement product to TikTok in an additional 21 new markets for a total of over 50 markets. The increased market availability further solidifies IAS's deep partnership with TikTok and offers advertisers truly global coverage.

IAS's comprehensive global coverage reflects the ever-growing popularity of TikTok worldwide and the continuing demand from marketers to have the most actionable data to deliver the biggest return on their advertising spend. IAS's Total Media Quality for TikTok uses cutting-edge AI technology to provide unique insight into video content through frame-by-frame analysis of images, audio, and text, and even interpreting semantics; allowing marketers to effectively monitor the quality of their media buys on TikTok and provide the confidence that their ads are appearing next to brand-safe and suitable content.

IAS's Total Media Quality for TikTok will now also offer brand safety & suitability measurement in the following countries: Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Lebanon, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, South Korea, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Uruguay.

"TikTok is committed to building a safe environment where communities can express themselves and be entertained," said Chen-Lin Lee, Global Head of Measurement and Data Partnerships at TikTok. "Our partnership with IAS offers brands around the world best-in-class reporting to ensure video-level transparency in dozens of languages and we're excited to bring these capabilities to more than 50 countries worldwide. Our continued collaboration provides the transparency and confidence for advertisers on TikTok to connect with their audiences in safe and suitable environments."

"We are bringing our innovative, AI-driven technology that analyzes video content with extraordinary depth to even more markets through this further expansion of our partnership with TikTok," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "Advertisers working with TikTok all around the world can now access our unmatched insights through IAS's Total Media Quality, helping them deliver even greater results on a global scale."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Contact: press@integralads.com

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

