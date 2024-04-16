IAS EXPANDS BRAND SAFETY AND SUITABILITY MEASUREMENT TO INCLUDE REPORTING ON THE TOPIC OF MISINFORMATION

GARM-Aligned AI-Driven Solution Provides Added Confidence Campaigns Run Against Brand Safe & Suitable Content

NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the expansion of its Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product to now include the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) category of misinformation across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

IAS expands Meta brand safety and suitability measurement to now include the GARM category for Misinformation.

Facebook and Instagram already prohibit ads from running alongside content that's been labeled as misinformation by its third-party fact checkers or that violates its policies. However, advertisers often want more control over the topics of posts and content that their ads run alongside. IAS's tools already allow advertisers to assess if their ads are running alongside potentially unsuitable content as defined by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) framework. Now, advertisers will be able to review when their ads run alongside content on the subject of misinformation.

IAS's AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) product includes Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement technology that combines image, audio, and text signals with comprehensive frame-by-frame video analysis to classify content accurately in the feed, at scale. TMQ provides further reassurance that advertisers' campaigns are running adjacent to brand suitable content.

"We're excited to evolve our TMQ solution to include the GARM category of misinformation which gives marketers more control over their brands' reputations, especially ahead of this year's U.S. elections," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "We are constantly innovating and building on our partnerships with the world's largest platforms like Meta, providing added confidence for our customers while ensuring they are driving superior results through IAS's data and technology."

Meta has a comprehensive policy and approach to misinformation — removing misinformation where it is likely to directly contribute to the risk of imminent physical harm and partnering with the world's largest network of third-party fact-checkers to label and reduce the distribution of other forms of misinformation. Ads won't appear next to content that's been identified as misinformation, or any content that violates Meta's policies . Instead, IAS measures if ads have appeared next to content that discusses or has to do with the GARM-aligned category of misinformation .

IAS classifies content according to the GARM Brand Safety and Suitability Framework and provides reporting to advertisers for them to tailor suitability settings on Meta. Content-level reporting provided by IAS allows advertisers to get a full, accurate picture of the subject matter and content their ads are running adjacent to, and adjust their campaigns based on their own desired risk profiles.

IAS is also launching new features and functionality for advertisers across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels:

Expanded content-level transparency: IAS Signal, the company's unified reporting platform delivering data and insights advertisers need to easily manage their digital campaigns, now provides enhanced content-level reporting, aligned to the GARM framework, for all eligible content running adjacent to an advertisers' ad on Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels.

IAS Signal, the company's unified reporting platform delivering data and insights advertisers need to easily manage their digital campaigns, now provides enhanced content-level reporting, aligned to the GARM framework, for all eligible content running adjacent to an advertisers' ad on Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels. Simplified user experience: Advertisers can now access easy-to-use visuals to understand how campaigns are performing across the GARM framework, allowing advertisers to validate or adjust their suitability controls as needed.

Advertisers can now access easy-to-use visuals to understand how campaigns are performing across the GARM framework, allowing advertisers to validate or adjust their suitability controls as needed. Enhanced reporting features: IAS Signal now allows advertisers to visually track brand safety and suitability performance over time, providing a clear view of the effectiveness of strategy adjustments. This capability ensures advertisers can pinpoint the impact of their changes, optimizing brand alignment and campaign results with precision.

In February, IAS announced the availability of its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels in partnership with Meta to offer advertisers coverage for advanced, industry-leading measurement.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.