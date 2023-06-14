IAS Expands TikTok Partnership for Brand Safety Measurement to 23 New Markets

News provided by

Integral Ad Science, Inc.

14 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Advanced brand safety and suitability measurement now available in 30 total countries, giving TikTok advertisers global coverage

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced a significant expansion with TikTok, bringing its industry-leading Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers in 23 new markets.

Continue Reading
Integral Ad Science expands partnership with TikTok
Integral Ad Science expands partnership with TikTok

This expansion further cements IAS's deep partnership with TikTok and adds to the seven countries where brand safety and suitability measurement went live in October 2022. IAS's comprehensive coverage reflects the ever-growing popularity of TikTok worldwide and the demand from marketers to have the most actionable data to deliver the biggest return on their advertising spend.

"TikTok is committed to building a safe environment where communities can express themselves and be entertained," states Chen-Lin Lee, Global Head of Measurement and Data Partnerships. "We are excited to expand our partnership with IAS and offer brands around the world best-in-class reporting to ensure video-level transparency in dozens of languages and countries. We look forward to continued collaboration in providing transparency and confidence in TikTok's ability to present brand messages in safe and suitable environments."

IAS's Total Media Quality for TikTok uses cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) to provide unique insight into video content through frame-by-frame analysis of images, audio, and text, and can even interpret semantics. This granularity gives marketers the ability to effectively monitor the quality of their media buys on TikTok, providing confidence that their ads are appearing next to content that is brand safe and suitable.

"IAS's Total Media Quality for TikTok is powered by advanced AI-driven technology that analyzes video content with extraordinary depth, giving advertisers unmatched insights to run the most effective advertising campaigns," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "This expanded partnership with TikTok is a strong vote of confidence that advertisers around the world rely on IAS to deliver powerful results."

IAS's innovative Total Media Quality brand safety and suitability measurement will now be available in: Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Peru, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam.

This builds on the existing markets where IAS and TikTok have already partnered for brand safety and suitability measurement: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Also from this source

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE EARNS INDUSTRY'S FIRST MRC ACCREDITATION FOR CTV VIEWABLE IMPRESSIONS

IAS to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13, 2023 in New York City

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.