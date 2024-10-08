IAS Expands Total Media Quality for TikTok to 75+ New Markets, New Placements and Launches Video Exclusion List Testing

IAS Provides Advertisers End-to-End Coverage Across TikTok's New Placements Including Profile, Search, Following Feeds, and TikTok Lite

NEW YORK , Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced an expansion of Total Media Quality (TMQ) for TikTok. IAS will now provide Viewability, Invalid Traffic (IVT), and Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement for advertisers across TikTok's newly available ad placements within the Profile, Search, Following Feeds and TikTok Lite (in supported markets).

IAS expands Total Media Quality for TikTok to 75+ new markets and new surfaces.

In addition, IAS is currently in Alpha testing in partnership with TikTok for its new Video Exclusion List solution. Alpha participants can partner with IAS for both measurement and optimization on TikTok. IAS's Multimedia Technology is the only solution that leverages AI to analyze sentiment and emotion in the content at scale.

"TikTok's new placements provide advertisers with expanded user reach and greater flexibility when connecting with the platform's rapidly growing audience. Our best-in-class product suite will give advertisers added confidence when investing their spend in new ways, across TikTok," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "We are excited to expand our coverage of TMQ for TikTok, and partner on the launch of video level exclusions as we continue to safeguard advertisers with the end-to-end, granular insights they need to protect their brands."

TMQ for TikTok ensures advertisers can confidently scale their brand on one of the world's largest and fastest-growing short-form video entertainment platforms. This expansion further enhances how advertisers measure and safeguard their campaigns on TikTok through IAS's industry-leading, AI-driven TMQ product suite. Ahead of this global launch, IAS has completed rigorous testing for these new placements in partnership with TikTok.

IAS's expansion of end-to-end coverage across TikTok provides global advertisers with:

IAS TikTok products are powered by IAS's AI-driven Multimedia Technology, which enables advertisers to accurately classify content at scale through frame-by-frame analysis, combining image, audio, and text signals to better protect and grow their brands on TikTok. From Insights to Action: Advertisers have access to optimization and measurement across their TikTok campaigns to safeguard and scale. IAS provides advertisers with content-level measurement for granular brand safety and suitability insights at scale.

IAS's AI-driven TMQ for TikTok is available across a total of 75+ countries throughout APAC, EMEA, LATAM and other regions, with support in more than 30 languages, and more to come in 2024. This depth of coverage provides advertisers with greater access to campaign data and a unified view of their global campaigns.

This latest announcement further solidifies IAS's deep partnership with TikTok since 2021 . Most recently in April 2024, IAS announced the expansion of its unparalleled brand safety and suitability measurement reporting on TikTok to include new Category Exclusion and Vertical Sensitivity controls, enabling advertisers to validate their media is running next to brand suitable content while protecting their brand reputation.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

