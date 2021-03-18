IAS Extends its Leadership in Brand Safety and Ad Fraud Protection with TAG Recertification

"A longstanding member of TAG, IAS is committed to providing our partners with the trusted tools to control and protect their advertising investments," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "We're proud to achieve these recertifications from TAG because our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for our partners."

For 2021, IAS completed the rigorous evaluations required to achieve recertification for TAG's Certified Against Fraud, Certified Against Piracy, and Brand Safety Certified Programs. This recertification reinforces IAS's continued leadership in ad verification, as TAG has become recognized as the leading global standards program around criminal activity and brand safety. According to IAS data , campaigns for which optimization tools and strategies were not present tended to encounter levels of fraud up to 25x higher than those optimized against fraud.

"With this recertification, IAS continues to take a leadership role in raising standards for trust, transparency, and brand safety across the global digital advertising industry," said Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG. "IAS has demonstrated its ongoing commitment to TAG's standards and building a brand safe ecosystem for brands, agencies, publishers, and platform partners."

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital ad verification, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments. IAS's mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. IAS is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio of companies. For more information, visit integralads.com .

