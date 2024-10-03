IAS EXTENDS QUALITY ATTENTION™ PRODUCT TO PUBLISHERS TO DRIVE YIELD AND MAXIMIZE REVENUE

Quality Attention™ Provides Publishers and SSPs with Actionable Attention Metrics that Enable a Greater Demonstration of Value to Advertisers

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the availability of its Quality Attention™ measurement product for publishers and sell-side platforms (SSPs). IAS Quality Attention metrics and scores, previously only available to advertisers, empower publishers with actionable insights on their inventory to improve yield optimization and drive revenue opportunities.

The latest enhancement to Quality Attention enables publishers and SSPs to demonstrate inventory quality, enhance their ad effectiveness, and optimize user engagement. Now, publishers and platforms can report on similar metrics available for IAS brand and agency customers, creating a standardized ecosystem for the buy- and sell-side to transact on attention.

"We are excited to help both publishers and advertisers better understand consumer behavior and improve campaign strategy," said Cameron Miille, CRO of Publica by IAS. "Our Quality Attention offering is purpose-built to provide meaningful insights that drive increased revenue for publishers and platforms, and result in higher conversions and ROAS for advertisers."

Quality Attention for Publishers provides publishers and SSPs with:

Revenue Opportunity: Drive yield and maximize revenue with IAS attention scores. Now, publishers can better demonstrate inventory quality with advertisers using IAS attention scores, which have been shown to have a strong correlation to campaign performance. Brands that focus on driving higher IAS attention scores achieve up to a 130% lift in conversion rates.

Publishers have increased visibility into advertiser performance with insights into how ad visibility, the ad environment, and customer interaction impact campaign effectiveness.

Publishers have increased visibility into advertiser performance with insights into how ad visibility, the ad environment, and customer interaction impact campaign effectiveness. Inventory Potential: Attention insights can be harnessed to continuously optimize performance, such as ad format and placement, to drive quality and improve site experience.

Attention insights can be harnessed to continuously optimize performance, such as ad format and placement, to drive quality and improve site experience. Unique Revenue Streams: Publishers and platforms are empowered to create new, unique revenue streams by easily packaging attention data into custom, attention-based segments that drive advertiser reach among unique and highly engaged audiences.

With advanced machine learning technology and a variety of signals obtained as part of IAS's core technology, including viewability and user interaction, IAS weighs metrics into a single attention score. Actionable insights through IAS Quality Attention Scores enable publishers to take advantage of their best-performing inventory and justify CPMs by delivering better performance.

"At Tripadvisor we want to communicate to our partners the value of advertising on our site. We're excited to demonstrate our audience's engagement using attention metrics our advertisers are familiar with," said Jacquie Pelusi, Senior Director, Commercial Operations, at Tripadvisor. "We will leverage these capabilities to deliver enhanced value, provide more precise engagement and drive even more impact."

As publishers seek data to attract and retain advertiser investment, IAS continues to provide the proper tools to uncover insights that ultimately drive revenue for the sell-side. In addition, Quality Attention data can be used to create custom segments and packages, opening new monetization opportunities and unique PMP offerings.

In July 2024, IAS announced the expansion of its Quality Attention™ measurement product for mobile in-app support . In January 2024, IAS announced the general availability of its Quality Attention™ measurement product – the first to unify media quality and eye tracking with machine learning.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

