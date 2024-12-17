IAS Introduces New Quality Attention™ Optimization and Social Attention Measurement

New Pre-bid Product Allows Advertisers to Optimize Campaigns to Deliver High Attention Scores That Maximize Campaign Performance and Scale

IAS Will Now Also Offer New Social Attention Reporting in Partnership with Lumen Research to Give Advertisers Holistic Reporting Across Social Platforms and Open Web via IAS

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced the release of its new Quality Attention™ Optimization product in beta. In addition, IAS is announcing a new, first-to-market partnership with Lumen Research, the global attention technology company, to offer Social Attention measurement through IAS and provide advertisers the ability to measure attention across both programmatic and social campaigns.

As the only attention measurement product in-market to unify media quality and eye tracking with machine learning to deliver proven results, IAS Quality Attention already demonstrates the effectiveness of attention for advertisers to drive a lift in business outcomes, with campaigns achieving up to a 130% lift in conversion rates when comparing high attention impressions vs low attention.

With IAS's new Quality Attention Optimization product, advertisers have a new, simplified and automated way to optimize their campaigns towards high-attention scoring impressions or away from low-attention scoring impressions, driving up attention scores and performance across digital display and video on the open-web.

"Marketers want to understand two things about their ad budgets, 'is it working?' and 'what can I do about it?'", said Srishti Gupta, Chief Product Officer of IAS. "Attention is rightly growing as a way to answer those questions, going beyond isolated metrics like viewability, to truly understand how consumers are engaging and interacting with brands' ads. Our attention measurement is already industry-leading to answer the first question, and Quality Attention Optimization brings a new, simple way for advertisers to action insights from their measurement scores to boost their results."

Advertisers can improve their ROI through IAS Quality Attention Optimization by:

Reducing Cost/Waste : Optimize away from low-attention inventory sources to improve performance across the marketing funnel.

: Optimize away from low-attention inventory sources to improve performance across the marketing funnel. Reach: Target high quality placements to achieve greater reach as more ads are seen with greater attention.

Target high quality placements to achieve greater reach as more ads are seen with greater attention. Awareness : With more brand and product choices for consumers now than ever before, advertisers can drive awareness by showing ads where they stand to garner the most attention.

: With more brand and product choices for consumers now than ever before, advertisers can drive awareness by showing ads where they stand to garner the most attention. Consideration: Meet/exceed KPIs by ensuring ads appear in environments that are optimal for success.

Gupta continues: "Alongside our Quality Attention product, bringing social attention measurement with Lumen to our customers offers a holistic approach to understanding how their campaigns are driving attention with consumers across platforms and screens, in order to maximize their return on ad spend, and we're excited to keep building on our successful partnership with Lumen."

Lumen's attention models measure over 300 billion impressions across multiple social platforms, powered by its innovative predictive eye-tracking technology. Lumen has the largest, opted-in eye-tracking dataset in the world, covering 30+ countries, that is continuously updated to provide the most up-to-date models, offering a robust way for advertisers to buy social impressions that they can be confident are actually being seen.

"We're thrilled to partner with IAS to expand both the scope of IAS Quality Attention and the actionability of its insights via pre-bid segments, and to bring our Social Attention measurement reporting to IAS customers," said Mike Follett, CEO, Lumen Research. "Linking attention to outcomes, then providing tools to allow advertisers to optimize for those outcomes, are major steps on the road to a real 'Attention Economy'."

The IAS Quality Attention Optimization beta is open to advertisers now, and new Social Attention Measurement with Lumen will be live for IAS customers from January 2025.

In January 2024, IAS announced the general availability of its Quality Attention™ measurement product – the first to unify media quality and eye tracking with machine learning and provide transparent metrics to help global advertisers increase return on investment, drive brand consideration, and boost conversions. Measurement was expanded to mobile-in app in July 2024, and IAS announced its extension of Quality Attention to Publishers, giving publishers actionable ways to maximize their inventory for attention metrics, in October 2024.

For more information, visit https://integralads.com/solutions/attention/

