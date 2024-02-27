IAS Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Fourth quarter revenue increased 14% to $134.3 million

Fourth quarter net income of $10.2 million at an 8% margin; fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $47.5 million at a 35% margin

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

"We ended 2023 with strong fourth quarter performance across optimization and measurement with revenue growth of 16% and 18%, respectively," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "Social media revenue increased 37% in the fourth quarter as marketers trusted IAS to maximize their advertising spend globally, particularly in short-form video. In 2024, we will continue to invest in data science and innovate with AI to empower marketers with actionable data to drive superior results. We expect to deliver double-digit revenue growth for the full year."

Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $134.3 million , a 14% increase compared to $117.4 million in the prior-year period.

was , a 14% increase compared to in the prior-year period. Optimization revenue was $63.6 million , a 16% increase compared to $55.1 million in the prior-year period.

was , a 16% increase compared to in the prior-year period. Measurement revenue was $52.6 million , an 18% increase compared to $44.7 million in the prior-year period.

was , an 18% increase compared to in the prior-year period. Publisher revenue was $18.1 million , a 2% increase compared to $17.6 million in the prior-year period.

was , a 2% increase compared to in the prior-year period. International revenue, excluding the Americas, was $43.3 million , a 16% increase compared to $37.3 million in the prior-year period, or 32% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023.

excluding the Americas, was , a 16% increase compared to in the prior-year period, or 32% of total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023. Gross profit was $106.0 million , an 11% increase compared to $95.5 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 79% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

was , an 11% increase compared to in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 79% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income was $10.2 million , or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to $11.5 million , or $0.07 per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year-period. Net income margin was 8% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

was , or per basic and diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share, in the prior-year-period. Net income margin was 8% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA* was $47.5 million , a 19% increase compared to $40.0 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 35% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $474.4 million , a 16% increase compared to $408.3 million in the prior year.

was , a 16% increase compared to in the prior year. Optimization revenue was $224.5 million , an 18% increase compared to $190.6 million in the prior year.

was , an 18% increase compared to in the prior year. Measurement revenue was $186.0 million , a 20% increase compared to $154.9 million in the prior year.

was , a 20% increase compared to in the prior year. Publisher revenue was $63.8 million , a 2% increase compared to $62.8 million in the prior year.

was , a 2% increase compared to in the prior year. International revenue, excluding the Americas, was $146.8 million , a 14% increase compared to $129.1 million in the prior year, or 31% of total revenue for the full year 2023.

excluding the Americas, was , a 14% increase compared to in the prior year, or 31% of total revenue for the full year 2023. Gross profit was $375.0 million , a 13% increase compared to $332.6 million in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 79% for the full year 2023.

was , a 13% increase compared to in the prior year. Gross profit margin was 79% for the full year 2023. Net income was $7.2 million , or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $15.4 million , or $0.10 per basic and diluted share, in the prior year. Net income margin was 2% for the full year 2023.

was , or per diluted share, compared to , or per basic and diluted share, in the prior year. Net income margin was 2% for the full year 2023. Adjusted EBITDA* was $159.5 million , a 26% increase compared to $126.6 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 34% for the full year 2023.

was , a 26% increase compared to in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 34% for the full year 2023. Cash and cash equivalents were $124.8 million at December 31, 2023 .

Recent Business Highlights

Meta Expansion - In February, IAS announced the availability of its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement product across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels. IAS's new post-bid brand safety and suitability expansion with Meta gives advertisers increased transparency into whether their campaigns are appearing next to safe and suitable content.

- In February, IAS announced the availability of its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement product across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels. IAS's new post-bid brand safety and suitability expansion with Meta gives advertisers increased transparency into whether their campaigns are appearing next to safe and suitable content. IAS MRC Continuing Accreditation for Measurement of Meta Platforms - In January, IAS received continuing accreditation from the MRC for viewability measurement of Meta, including impressions and two-second video viewability, on Facebook Feed and Instagram Feed and Stories.

- In January, IAS received continuing accreditation from the MRC for viewability measurement of Meta, including impressions and two-second video viewability, on Facebook Feed and Instagram Feed and Stories. YouTube TMQ Expansion - During the fourth quarter, IAS expanded its partnership to YouTube Shorts to offer its brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers for YouTube Shorts inventory, as part of its existing Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite.

- During the fourth quarter, IAS expanded its partnership to YouTube Shorts to offer its brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers for YouTube Shorts inventory, as part of its existing Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite. X Expansion - In February, IAS expanded its partnership with X to all U.S. advertisers. IAS classifies all vertical video ad adjacencies for brand safety and suitability aligned to the GARM framework, giving advertisers maximum control over where their ads appear on the X vertical video feed.

- In February, IAS expanded its partnership with X to all U.S. advertisers. IAS classifies all vertical video ad adjacencies for brand safety and suitability aligned to the GARM framework, giving advertisers maximum control over where their ads appear on the X vertical video feed. Quality Attention Expansion - In January, IAS announced the general availability of its Quality Attention measurement product. Quality Attention uses advanced machine learning technology, actionable data from Lumen Research's eye-tracking technology, and a variety of signals obtained as part of IAS's core technology.

Financial Outlook

"We reported profitable growth in the fourth quarter with a 14% revenue increase at a 35% adjusted EBITDA* margin," said Tania Secor, CFO of IAS. "As we move through 2024, we expect to ramp both revenue growth and profitability from forecasted first quarter levels as we expand availability and customer adoption of new products. We also plan to maintain our strong financial profile and healthy balance sheet."

IAS is introducing the following financial outlook for the first quarter and full year 2024:

First Quarter Ending March 31, 2024:

Total revenue of $111 million to $113 million

of to Adjusted EBITDA* of $28 million to $30 million

Year Ending December 31, 2024:

Total revenue of $530 million to $540 million

of to Adjusted EBITDA* of $171 million to $179 million

* See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" section herein for an explanation of Non-GAAP measures. IAS is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking guidance of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measure, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), restructuring and severance costs, and acquisition and integration costs, cannot be estimated due to factors outside of IAS's control and could have a material impact on the reported results. However, IAS estimates stock-based compensation expense for the first quarter of 2024 in the range of $14 million to $16 million and for the full year 2024 in the range of $72 million to $76 million. A reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 124,759

$ 86,877 Restricted cash 54

45 Accounts receivable, net 74,609

67,884 Unbilled receivables 46,548

41,550 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,959

24,761 Due from related party —

29 Total current assets 264,929

221,146 Property and equipment, net 3,769

2,412 Internal use software, net 40,301

23,642 Intangible assets, net 178,908

217,558 Goodwill 675,282

674,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 21,668

22,787 Deferred tax asset, net 2,465

2,020 Other long-term assets 4,402

5,024 Total assets $ 1,191,724

$ 1,168,683 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 72,232

$ 60,799 Operating lease liabilities, current 9,435

6,749 Due to related party 121

122 Deferred revenue 682

99 Total current liabilities 82,470

67,769 Deferred tax liability, net 20,367

45,495 Long-term debt 153,725

223,262 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 19,523

22,875 Other long-term liabilities 6,183

1,066 Total liabilities 282,268

360,467 Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023; 0

shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022 —

— Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2023,

158,757,620 and 153,990,128 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and

2022, respectively 159

154 Additional paid-in-capital 901,259

810,186 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (916)

(2,899) Accumulated earnings 8,954

775 Total stockholders' equity 909,456

808,216 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,191,724

$ 1,168,683

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED)





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue

$ 134,295

$ 117,435

$ 474,369

$ 408,348 Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)

28,252

21,891

99,352

75,755 Sales and marketing

30,423

28,325

117,989

106,286 Technology and development

19,056

22,280

72,906

76,351 General and administrative

25,961

23,572

111,634

79,654 Depreciation and amortization

14,593

12,811

54,966

50,396 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(501)

1,246

430

4,749 Total operating expenses

117,784

110,125

457,277

393,191 Operating income

16,511

7,310

17,092

15,157 Interest expense, net

(2,489)

(3,194)

(12,236)

(9,053) Employee retention tax credit

—

—

—

6,981 Net income before income taxes

14,022

4,116

4,856

13,085 (Provision) benefit from income taxes

(3,858)

7,371

2,382

2,288 Net income

$ 10,164

$ 11,487

$ 7,238

$ 15,373 Net income per share:















Basic

$ 0.06

$ 0.07

$ 0.05

$ 0.10 Diluted

$ 0.06

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$ 0.10 Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

158,243,619

153,792,438

156,272,335

154,699,694 Diluted

163,060,805

155,288,725

161,723,131

157,258,083 Other comprehensive income:















Foreign currency translation adjustments

2,772

8,634

1,983

(2,584) Total comprehensive income

$ 12,936

$ 20,121

$ 9,221

$ 12,789

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS'/MEMBERS' EQUITY



Members' Interest

Common Stock















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT UNITS

AND SHARES DATA) Units

Amount

Shares

Amount

Additional paid-in capital

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Accumulated

earnings (deficit)

Total members'/

stockholders'

equity Balances at January 1, 2021 134,039,494

$ 553,717

—

$ —

$ —

$ 4,523

$ (126,761)

$ 431,479 Repurchase of units (99,946)

(413)

—

—

—

—

(791)

(1,204) Units vested 17,486

—

—

—

—

—

—

— Option exercises 246,369

1,075

—

—

3,360

—

—

4,435 Foreign currency translation

adjustment —

—

—

—

—

(4,838)

—

(4,838) Net loss prior to corporate conversion —

—

—

—

—

—

(37,832)

(37,832) Conversion to Delaware corporation (134,203,403)

(554,379)

134,203,403

134

388,860

—

165,385

— Rounding units/shares as a result of

corporate conversion —

—

(17)

—

—

—

—

— Stock-based compensation —

—

—

—

55,222

—

—

55,222 RSUs vested —

—

26,931

—

150

—

—

150 Issuance of common stock in

connection with initial public offering —

—

16,821,330

17

274,340

—

—

274,357 Issuance of common stock for Publica

acquisition —

—

2,888,889

3

49,628

—

—

49,631 Issuance of common stock for Context

acquisition —

—

457,959

—

10,391

—

—

10,391 Net loss —

—

—

—

—

—

(14,600)

(14,600) Balances at December 31, 2021 —

$ —

154,398,495

$ 154

$ 781,951

$ (315)

$ (14,600)

$ 767,190 RSUs vested —

—

1,084,966

1

—

—

—

1 Option exercises —

—

1,586,728

2

7,153

—

—

7,155 Stock-based compensation —

—

—

—

44,733

—

—

44,733 Foreign currency translation

adjustment —

—

—

—

—

(2,584)

—

(2,584) Repurchase of common stock —

—

(3,080,061)

(3)

(23,652)

—

—

(23,655) Net income —

—

—

—

—

—

15,373

15,373 Balances at December 31, 2022 —

$ —

153,990,128

$ 154

$ 810,186

$ (2,899)

$ 775

$ 808,216 RSUs and MSUs vested —

—

3,492,130

4

—

—

—

4 Option exercises —

—

1,001,793

1

7,988

—

—

7,989 ESPP purchase —

—

273,569

—

2,306

—

—

2,306 Stock-based compensation —

—

—

—

80,779

—

—

80,779 Foreign currency translation adjustment —

—

—

—

—

1,983

—

1,983 Adoption of ASC 326, net of tax —

—

—

—

—

—

941

941 Net income —

—

—

—

—

—

7,238

7,238 Balances at December 31, 2023 —

$ —

158,757,620

$ 159

$ 901,259

$ (916)

$ 8,954

$ 909,456

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year ended December 31, (IN THOUSANDS) 2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 7,238

$ 15,373 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 54,966

50,396 Stock-based compensation 81,103

44,752 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (484)

5,233 Deferred tax benefit (21,531)

(8,880) Amortization of debt issuance costs 463

464 Allowance for credit losses 3,816

1,837 Employee retention tax credit —

(6,981) Impairment of assets 33

974 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Increase in accounts receivable (8,148)

(18,581) Increase in unbilled receivables (4,685)

(5,830) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,418

(10,641) Increase in operating leases, net (29)

(852) Decrease (increase) in other long-term assets 375

(1,057) Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities 11,478

6,286 Increase (decrease) in deferred revenue 582

(88) Increase in due to/from related party 28

62 Net cash provided by operating activities 131,623

72,467 Cash flows from investing activities:





Payment for acquisitions, net of acquired cash (966)

(1,603) Purchase of property and equipment (1,975)

(2,016) Acquisition and development of internal use software and other (31,777)

(14,673) Net cash used in investing activities (34,718)

(18,292) Cash flows from financing activities:





Repayment of long-term debt (145,000)

(35,000) Repayment of short-term debt —

(1,816) Proceeds from the Revolver 75,000

15,000 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,989

7,155 Payments for repurchase of common stock —

(23,655) Cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program (ESPP) 3,160

845 Net cash used in financing activities (58,851)

(37,471) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 38,054

16,704 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash (435)

(3,111) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at beginning of year 89,671

76,078 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of year $ 127,290

$ 89,671 Supplemental Disclosures:





Cash paid during the year for:





Interest $ 11,229

$ 8,511 Taxes $ 10,985

$ 16,396 Non-cash investing and financing activities:





Property and equipment acquired included in accounts payable $ 431

$ 97 Internal use software acquired included in accounts payable $ 1,444

$ 1,517 Lease liabilities arising from right of use assets $ 6,282

$ 29,624

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use supplemental measures of our performance, which are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate our business and monitor ongoing results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income/loss before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, income taxes, restructuring and severance costs, acquisition and integration costs, foreign exchange gains and losses, and other one-time, non-recurring costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents the adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period divided by the revenue for that period presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our shareholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons they are useful to management, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Reconciliation of historical Adjusted EBITDA and corresponding margin to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income/loss and corresponding margin are presented below. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except percentages)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net income

$ 10,164

$ 11,487

$ 7,238

$ 15,373 Depreciation and amortization

14,593

12,811

54,966

50,396 Stock-based compensation

15,462

11,645

81,103

44,752 Interest expense, net

2,489

3,194

12,236

9,053 Provision (benefit) from income taxes

3,858

(7,371)

(2,382)

(2,288) Restructuring and severance costs

1,054

5,904

4,028

10,321 Acquisition and integration costs

—

118

—

97 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(501)

1,246

430

4,798 Employee retention tax credit

—

—

—

(6,981) Offering costs, impairments and other costs

396

1,003

1,913

1,058 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 47,515

$ 40,037

$ 159,532

$ 126,579 Revenue

$ 134,295

$ 117,435

$ 474,369

$ 408,348 Net income margin

8 %

10 %

2 %

4 % Adjusted EBITDA margin

35 %

34 %

34 %

31 %

Stock-Based Compensation



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 124

$ 249

$ 452

$ 507 Sales and marketing 5,512

2,871

23,371

13,520 Technology and development 4,104

2,958

17,538

9,937 General and administrative 5,722

5,567

39,742

20,788 Total stock-based compensation $ 15,462

$ 11,645

$ 81,103

$ 44,752

Conference Call and Webcast Information

IAS will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast and conference call dial-in, please register under the "News & Events" section of IAS's investor relations website. A replay will be available on IAS's investor relations website following the live call: https://investors.integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust, safety, and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements we make relating to our estimated and projected costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or our plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: (i) the adverse effect on our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from various macroeconomic factors, including instability in geopolitical or market conditions; (ii) our failure to innovate or make the right investment decisions; (iii) our ability to provide digital or cross-platform analytics; (iv) our failure to maintain or achieve industry accreditation standards; (v) our dependence on integrations with advertising platforms, demand side providers ("DSPs") and proprietary platforms that we do not control; (vi) our ability to compete successfully with our current or future competitors in an intensely competitive market; (vii) our inability to use software licensed from third parties; (viii) our international expansion; (ix) our ability to expand into new channels; (x) our ability to sustain our profitability and revenue growth rate; (xi) risks that our customers do not pay or choose to dispute their invoices; (xii) risks of material changes to revenue share agreements with certain DSPs; (xiii) our dependence on the overall demand for advertising; (xiv) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (xv) the impact that any acquisitions we have completed in the past and may consummate in the future, strategic investments, or alliances may have on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; (xvi) our ability to successfully execute our international plans; (xvii) the risks associated with the seasonality of our market; (xviii) our ability to maintain high impression volumes; (xix) the difficulty in evaluating our future prospects given our short operating history; (xx) uncertainty in how the market for buying digital advertising verification solutions will evolve; (xxi) interruption by man-made problems such as terrorism, computer viruses, or social disruptions; (xxii) the risk of failures in the systems and infrastructure supporting our solutions and operations; (xxiii) our ability to avoid operational, technical, and performance issues with our platform; (xxiv) risks associated with any unauthorized access to user, customer, or inventory and third-party provider data; (xxv) our ability to provide the non-proprietary technology, software, products, and services that we use; (xxvi) the risk that we are sued by third parties for alleged infringement, misappropriation, or other violation of their proprietary rights; (xxvii) our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, or enforce intellectual property and proprietary rights that are important to our business; (xxviii) our involvement in lawsuits to protect or enforce our intellectual property; (xxix) risks that our employees, consultants, or advisors have wrongfully used or disclosed alleged trade secrets of their current or former employers; (xxx) risks that our trademarks and trade names are not adequately protected; (xxxi) the impact of unforeseen changes to privacy and data protection laws and regulation on digital advertising; (xxxii) our ability to maintain our corporate culture; (xxxiii) public health outbreaks, epidemics, pandemics, or other public health crises; (xxxiv) risks posed by earthquakes, fires, floods, and other natural catastrophic events; (xxxv) the risk that a perceived failure to comply with laws and industry self-regulation may damage our reputation; and (xxxvi) other factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods.

We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

