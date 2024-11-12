IAS Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 11% to $133.5 million

Net income of $16.1 million at a 12% margin; adjusted EBITDA increased to $50.6 million at a 38% margin

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

"We increased revenue at a double-digit rate in the third quarter, driven by our industry-leading products and the contribution from new customers, with strong adjusted EBITDA performance," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. "We are excited about several new logo wins and the C-level executives we have added to our team. Our focus remains on driving product innovation and leveraging AI to deliver superior value for our customers. We were delighted to announce our first-to-market optimization solution for Meta in October."

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $133.5 million , an 11% increase compared to $120.3 million in the prior-year period.

was , an 11% increase compared to in the prior-year period. Optimization revenue was $61.1 million , a 7% increase compared to $57.0 million in the prior-year period.

was , a 7% increase compared to in the prior-year period. Measurement revenue was $52.9 million , an 11% increase compared to $47.8 million in the prior-year period.

was , an 11% increase compared to in the prior-year period. Publisher revenue was $19.5 million , a 26% increase compared to $15.5 million in the prior-year period.

was , a 26% increase compared to in the prior-year period. International revenue, excluding the Americas, was $40.8 million , an 11% increase compared to $36.9 million in the prior-year period, or 31% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2024.

excluding the Americas, was , an 11% increase compared to in the prior-year period, or 31% of total revenue for the third quarter of 2024. Gross profit was $106.2 million , a 12% increase compared to $94.7 million in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 80% for the third quarter of 2024.

was , a 12% increase compared to in the prior-year period. Gross profit margin was 80% for the third quarter of 2024. Net income was $16.1 million , or $0.10 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.7 million , or $0.09 per share, in the prior-year period. Net income margin was 12% for the third quarter of 2024.

was , or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share, in the prior-year period. Net income margin was 12% for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA* was $50.6 million , a 25% increase compared to $40.6 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 38% for the third quarter of 2024.

was , a 25% increase compared to in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA* margin was 38% for the third quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents were $57.1 million at September 30, 2024 .

Recent Business Highlights



C-Level Appointments - In September, IAS announced that Marc Grabowski was appointed as Chief Operating Officer from his previous role as Global VP of Oracle Advertising. Srishti Gupta joined as Chief Product Officer from Rokt where she served as Chief Product Officer. She was previously Director of Ads Measurement at Amazon.

- In September, IAS announced that was appointed as Chief Operating Officer from his previous role as Global VP of Oracle Advertising. joined as Chief Product Officer from Rokt where she served as Chief Product Officer. She was previously Director of Ads Measurement at Amazon. First-to-Market Meta Optimization Solution - In October, IAS announced the testing of first-to-market availability pre-bid optimization solutions for IAS's current advertisers on Meta. Social Optimization for Content Block Lists enable advertisers to ensure that better impressions are delivered to brand suitable ad adjacencies. This solution empowers advertisers with proactive pre-screen capabilities at the content level on Facebook and Instagram.

- In October, IAS announced the testing of first-to-market availability pre-bid optimization solutions for IAS's current advertisers on Meta. Social Optimization for Content Block Lists enable advertisers to ensure that better impressions are delivered to brand suitable ad adjacencies. This solution empowers advertisers with proactive pre-screen capabilities at the content level on Facebook and Instagram. TikTok Partnership Expansion - In October, IAS expanded its Total Media Quality (TMQ) offering for TikTok to include viewability, invalid traffic, and brand safety and suitability measurement for advertisers across TikTok's newly available ad placements within the Profile, Search, Following Feeds and TikTok Lite.

- In October, IAS expanded its Total Media Quality (TMQ) offering for TikTok to include viewability, invalid traffic, and brand safety and suitability measurement for advertisers across TikTok's newly available ad placements within the Profile, Search, Following Feeds and TikTok Lite. Misinformation Detection Launch on YouTube - In September, IAS announced the expansion of its TMQ offering on YouTube to include its industry-aligned misinformation brand safety and suitability reporting for advertisers running campaigns across YouTube ad inventory. IAS can now detect content across YouTube that it identifies as misinformation, enabling advertisers to further verify the safety and suitability of their digital media investments on YouTube.

- In September, IAS announced the expansion of its TMQ offering on YouTube to include its industry-aligned misinformation brand safety and suitability reporting for advertisers running campaigns across YouTube ad inventory. IAS can now detect content across YouTube that it identifies as misinformation, enabling advertisers to further verify the safety and suitability of their digital media investments on YouTube. Google Ad Manager Partnership - In November, IAS announced the launch of IAS Curation with Google Ad Manager. IAS now offers programmatic buyers a deal-based enrichment pathway designed to curate inventory at the source. IAS Curation empowers advertisers with actionable data to activate avoidance and contextual targeting strategies across media buys at scale for Google Ad Manager.

- In November, IAS announced the launch of IAS Curation with Google Ad Manager. IAS now offers programmatic buyers a deal-based enrichment pathway designed to curate inventory at the source. IAS Curation empowers advertisers with actionable data to activate avoidance and contextual targeting strategies across media buys at scale for Google Ad Manager. Quality Attention Expansion to Publishers and SSPs - In October, IAS announced the availability of Quality Attention for publishers and sell-side platforms (SSPs). IAS's Quality Attention metrics and scores, previously available only to advertisers, help publishers improve yield optimization and drive revenue opportunities.

Financial Outlook

"We reported revenue growth of 11% and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38% for the period," said Tania Secor, CFO of IAS. "With healthy cash flows and low debt, we will continue to invest in the business to support our growth. Our updated financial outlook for the full year reflects our third quarter performance and anticipated advertising demand in the fourth quarter."

IAS is providing the following financial outlook for the fourth quarter of 2024 and updating its full year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA outlook:

Fourth Quarter Ending December 31, 2024:

Total revenue of $148 million to $150 million

of to Adjusted EBITDA* of $55 million to $57 million

Year Ending December 31, 2024:

Total revenue of $525 million to $527 million

of to Adjusted EBITDA* of $185 million to $187 million

* See "Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information" section herein for an explanation of these measures. IAS is unable to provide a reconciliation for forward-looking guidance of adjusted EBITDA and corresponding margin to net income (loss), the most closely comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable effort, because certain material reconciling items, such as depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit) and acquisition, restructuring and integration expenses, cannot be estimated due to factors outside of IAS's control and could have a material impact on the reported results. However, IAS estimates stock-based compensation expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 in the range of $15 million to $16 million and for the full year 2024 in the range of $62 million to $63 million.

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)







(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA) September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,085

$ 124,759 Restricted cash 170

54 Accounts receivable, net 81,168

74,609 Unbilled receivables 48,421

46,548 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,030

18,959 Total current assets 224,874

264,929 Property and equipment, net 4,077

3,769 Internal use software, net 51,546

40,301 Intangible assets, net 150,618

178,908 Goodwill 675,538

675,282 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,472

21,668 Deferred tax asset, net 2,544

2,465 Other long-term assets 5,029

4,402 Total assets $ 1,134,698

$ 1,191,724 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 48,874

$ 72,232 Operating lease liability 10,242

9,435 Due to related party 2

121 Deferred revenue 1,454

682 Total current liabilities 60,572

82,470 Deferred tax liability, net 4,989

20,367 Long-term debt, net 64,073

153,725 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 16,391

19,523 Other long-term liabilities 6,186

6,183 Total liabilities 152,211

282,268 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13)





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2024; 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. -

- Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 161,955,151 and 158,757,620 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. 162

159 Additional paid-in-capital 952,123

901,259 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,276)

(916) Retained earnings 31,478

8,954 Total stockholders' equity 982,487

909,456 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,134,698

$ 1,191,724

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Revenue

$ 133,528

$ 120,331

$ 377,063

$ 340,074 Operating expenses:















Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below)

27,373

25,599

80,628

71,100 Sales and marketing

30,144

29,604

91,541

87,566 Technology and development

16,840

17,211

52,305

53,850 General and administrative

25,348

22,611

71,407

85,673 Depreciation and amortization

16,243

14,027

47,032

40,373 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(2,607)

2,078

(723)

931 Total operating expenses

113,341

111,130

342,190

339,493 Operating income

20,187

9,201

34,873

581 Interest expense, net

(1,325)

(3,109)

(4,787)

(9,747) Net income (loss) before income taxes

18,862

6,092

30,086

(9,166) (Provision) benefit for income taxes

(2,773)

(19,841)

(7,562)

6,240 Net income (loss)

$ 16,089

$ (13,749)

$ 22,524

$ (2,926) Net income (loss) per share – basic and diluted

$ 0.10

$ (0.09)

$ 0.14

$ (0.02) Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

161,663,506

157,055,904

160,528,610

157,691,005 Diluted

165,084,108

157,055,904

164,635,076

157,691,005 Other comprehensive income (loss):















Foreign currency translation adjustments

892

(1,717)

(360)

(789) Total comprehensive income (loss)

$ 16,981

$ (15,466)

$ 22,164

$ (3,715)

Stock-Based Compensation (UNAUDITED)

















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (IN THOUSANDS) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Cost of revenue $ 80

$ 118

$ 286

$ 328 Sales and marketing 4,829

5,714

14,002

17,859 Technology and development 4,941

2,902

14,139

13,434 General and administrative 6,593

5,166

18,758

34,020 Total stock-based compensation $16,443

$13,900

$47,185

$65,641

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED)



























Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

























































Common Stock

















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings



Total

stockholders'

equity Balance, June 30, 2024

160,786,740

$ 161

$934,194

$ (2,168)

$ 15,389



$ 947,576 RSUs and MSUs vested

995,796

1

-

-

-



1 ESPP purchase

172,615

-

1,478

-

-



1,478 Stock-based compensation

-

-

16,451

-

-



16,451 Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

892

-



892 Net income

-

-

-

-

16,089



16,089 Balance, September 30, 2024

161,955,151

$ 162

$952,123

$ (1,276)

$ 31,478



$ 982,487























































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

























































Common Stock

















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings



Total

stockholders'

equity Balance, December 31, 2023

158,757,620

$ 159

$901,259

$ (916)

$ 8,954



$ 909,456 RSUs and MSUs vested

2,827,628

3

-

-

-



3 Option exercises

44,049

-

313

-

-



313 ESPP purchase

325,854

-

3,373

-

-



3,373 Stock-based compensation

-

-

47,178

-

-



47,178 Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(360)

-



(360) Net income

-

-

-

-

22,524



22,524 Balance, September 30, 2024

161,955,151

$ 162

$952,123

$ (1,276)

$ 31,478



$ 982,487























































Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

























































Common Stock

















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

(accumulated

deficit)



Total

stockholders'

equity Balance, June 30, 2023

156,279,075

$ 156

$867,490

$ (1,971)

$ 12,539



$ 878,214 RSUs and MSUs vested

1,102,702

1

-

-

-



1 Option exercises

53,748

1

590

-

-



591 ESPP purchase

162,406

-

1,424

-

-



1,424 Stock-based compensation

-

-

13,882

-

-



13,882 Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(1,717)

-



(1,717) Net loss

-

-

-

-

(13,749)



(13,749) Balance, September 30, 2023

157,597,931

$ 158

$883,386

$ (3,688)

$ (1,210)



$ 878,646























































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023

























































Common Stock

















(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARES)

Shares

Amount

Additional

paid-in

capital

Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss

Retained

earnings

(accumulated

deficit)



Total

stockholders'

equity Balance, December 31, 2022

153,990,128

$ 154

$810,186

$ (2,899)

$ 775



$ 808,216 RSUs and MSUs vested

2,692,984

3

-

-

-



3 Option exercises

641,250

1

5,583

-

-



5,584 ESPP purchase

273,569

-

2,306

-

-



2,306 Stock-based compensation

-

-

65,311

-

-



65,311 Foreign currency translation adjustment

-

-

-

(789)

-



(789) Adoption of ASC 326, net of tax

-

-

-

-

941



941 Net loss

-

-

-

-

(2,926)



(2,926) Balance, September 30, 2023

157,597,931

$ 158

$883,386

$ (3,688)

$ (1,210)



$ 878,646

INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)













Nine Months Ended September 30, (IN THOUSANDS)

2024

2023 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$22,524

$ (2,926) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

47,032

40,373 Stock-based compensation

47,185

65,641 Foreign currency (gain) loss, net

(1,775)

571 Deferred tax benefit

(15,457)

(17,974) Amortization of debt issuance costs

348

348 Allowance for credit losses

949

2,223 Impairment of assets

37

- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Increase in accounts receivable

(7,028)

(19,936) Increase in unbilled receivables

(1,723)

(370) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets

(18,668)

5,851 (Increase) decrease in operating leases, net

(1,169)

139 Increase in other long-term assets

(696)

(27) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other long-term liabilities

(21,958)

148 Increase in deferred revenue

768

150 Decrease in due to/from related party

(119)

(93) Net cash provided by operating activities

50,250

74,118 Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(1,594)

(1,954) Development of internal use software and other

(28,868)

(23,539) Net cash used in investing activities

(30,462)

(25,493) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from the Revolver

-

75,000 Repayment of long-term debt

(90,000)

(125,000) Proceeds from exercise of stock options

313

5,584 Cash received from Employee Stock Purchase Program

2,329

2,236 Net cash used in financing activities

(87,358)

(42,180) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(67,570)

6,445 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(113)

(1,330) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

127,290

89,671 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, at end of period

$59,607

$ 94,786 Supplemental Disclosures:







Net cash paid during the period for:







Interest

$ 4,613

$ 8,880 Taxes

$29,942

$ 10,361 Non-cash investing and financing activities:







Property and equipment acquired included in accounts payable

$ 47

$ 17 Internal use software acquired included in accounts payable

$ 966

$ 1,012 Lease liabilities arising from right of use assets

$ 6,110

$ 4,832

Supplemental Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

We use supplemental measures of our performance, which are derived from our consolidated financial information, but which are not presented in our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is the primary financial performance measure used by management to evaluate our business and monitor ongoing results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as income before depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, interest expense, income taxes, acquisition, restructuring and integration costs, foreign exchange gain, net, asset impairments, and other one-time, non-recurring costs. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents the adjusted EBITDA for the applicable period divided by the revenue for that period presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use non-GAAP financial measures to supplement financial information presented on a GAAP basis. We believe that excluding certain items from our GAAP results allows management to better understand our consolidated financial performance from period to period and better project our future consolidated financial performance as forecasts are developed at a level of detail different from that used to prepare GAAP-based financial measures. Moreover, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide our shareholders with useful information to help them evaluate our operating results by facilitating an enhanced understanding of our operating performance and enabling them to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. Although we believe these measures are useful to investors and analysts for the same reasons they are useful to management, as discussed below, these measures are not a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP financial measures or disclosures. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Reconciliations of historical adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income/loss, are presented below. We encourage you to review the reconciliations in conjunction with the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures for each of the periods presented. In future fiscal periods, we may exclude such items and may incur income and expenses similar to these excluded items.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA





















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net income (loss)

$ 16,089

$(13,749)

$ 22,524

$ (2,926) Depreciation and amortization

16,243

14,027

47,032

40,373 Stock-based compensation

16,443

13,900

47,185

65,641 Interest expense, net

1,325

3,109

4,787

9,747 Provision (benefit) for income taxes

2,773

19,841

7,562

(6,240) Acquisition, restructuring and integration costs

290

1,353

1,465

2,974 Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(2,607)

2,078

(723)

931 Asset impairments and other costs

90

11

90

1,517 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 50,646

$ 40,570

$129,922

$112,017 Revenue

$133,528

$120,331

$377,063

$340,074 Net income (loss) margin

12 %

(11) %

6 %

(1) % Adjusted EBITDA margin

38 %

34 %

34 %

33 %

Conference Call and Webcast Information

IAS will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2024 financial results today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the live webcast and conference call dial-in, please register under the "News & Events" section of IAS's investor relations website. A replay will be available on IAS's investor relations website following the live call: https://investors.integralads.com.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance, including guidance, and business, including pipeline and industry trends. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "may," "will," "should," "can have," "likely," and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. For example, all statements we make relating to our estimated and projected costs, profitability, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results or our plans and objectives for future operations, growth initiatives or strategies, including pursuing business from Oracle or other competitors are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected, including: (i) the adverse effect on our business, operating results, financial condition, and prospects from various macroeconomic factors, including instability in geopolitical or market conditions; (ii) our failure to innovate or make the right investment decisions; (iii) our ability to provide digital or cross-platform analytics; (iv) our failure to maintain or achieve industry accreditation standards; (v) our dependence on integrations with advertising platforms, demand side providers ("DSPs") and proprietary platforms that we do not control; (vi) our ability to compete successfully with our current or future competitors in an intensely competitive market, including with respect to the Oracle opportunity; (vii) our inability to use software licensed from third parties; (viii) our international expansion; (ix) our ability to expand into new channels; (x) our ability to sustain our profitability and revenue growth rate; (xi) risks that our customers do not pay or choose to dispute their invoices; (xii) risks of material changes to revenue share agreements with certain DSPs; (xiii) our dependence on the overall demand for advertising; (xiv) our ability to effectively manage our growth; (xv) the impact that any acquisitions we have completed in the past and may consummate in the future, strategic investments, or alliances may have on our business, financial condition, and results of operations; (xvi) our ability to successfully execute our international plans; (xvii) the risks associated with the seasonality of our market; (xviii) our ability to maintain high impression volumes; (xix) the difficulty in evaluating our future prospects given our short operating history; (xx) uncertainty in how the market for buying digital advertising verification solutions will evolve; (xxi) interruption by man-made problems such as terrorism, computer viruses, or social disruptions; (xxii) the risk of failures in the systems and infrastructure supporting our solutions and operations; (xxiii) our ability to avoid operational, technical, and performance issues with our platform; (xxiv) risks associated with any unauthorized access to user, customer, or inventory and third-party provider data; (xxv) our ability to provide the non-proprietary technology, software, products, and services that we use; (xxvi) the risk that we are sued by third parties for alleged infringement, misappropriation, or other violation of their proprietary rights; (xxvii) our ability to obtain, maintain, protect, or enforce intellectual property and proprietary rights that are important to our business; (xxviii) our involvement in lawsuits to protect or enforce our intellectual property; (xxix) risks that our employees, consultants, or advisors have wrongfully used or disclosed alleged trade secrets of their current or former employers; (xxx) risks that our trademarks and trade names are not adequately protected; (xxxi) the impact of unforeseen changes to privacy and data protection laws and regulation on digital advertising; (xxxii) our ability to maintain our corporate culture; (xxxiii) public health outbreaks, epidemics, pandemics, or other public health crises; (xxxiv) risks posed by earthquakes, fires, floods, and other natural catastrophic events; (xxxv) the risk that a perceived failure to comply with laws and industry self-regulation may damage our reputation; and (xxxvi) other factors disclosed in our filings with the SEC. Given these factors, as well as other variables that may affect our operating results, you should not rely on forward-looking statements, assume that past financial performance will be a reliable indicator of future performance, or use historical trends to anticipate results or trends in future periods.

We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based on many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

