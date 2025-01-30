IAS to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

News provided by

Integral Ad Science, Inc.

Jan 30, 2025, 16:10 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leading global media measurement and optimization platform, today announced that Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, will participate in fireside chats at the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 12:20 p.m. PT / 3:20 p.m. ET

KeyBanc Capital Markets Emerging Technology Summit
Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

The fireside chats will be available via live webcast and archived replay on the IAS investor relations website: https://investors.integralads.com/.

About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Investor Contact:

Jonathan Schaffer
[email protected]

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

