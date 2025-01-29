IASO Bio Announces Acceptance of New Drug Application for Equecabtagene Autoleucel (FUCASO) by the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA)

SHANGHAI and NANJING, China and SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of innovative cell therapies and biologics, today announced that the Singapore Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has officially accepted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Equecabtagene Autoleucel. This treatment is indicated for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) who have received three or more prior lines of therapies.

Equecabtagene Autoleucel (trade name: FUCASO) was approved by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) on June 30, 2023, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/RMM) who have received three or more lines of prior therapies, including at least one proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent. As the world's first commercialized fully human CAR-T product, FUCASO has gained recognition from healthcare professionals and patients in China or its remarkable efficacy and safety since its launch. Furthermore, it has also attracted patients from over ten countries to China to receive this innovative therapy.

Ms. Jinhua Zhang, Founder, Chairwoman, and CEO of IASO Bio, stated, "Expanding our global footprint is a core strategy for IASO Bio. Singapore is the first country where we have submitted an overseas NDA. The official acceptance of the NDA for Equecabtagene Autoleucel by the HSA marks a significant milestone in our journey to 'go global.' Equecabtagene Autoleucel has demonstrated outstanding efficacy and safety in both clinical trials and real-world settings. We will actively cooperate with the HSA throughout the regulatory process and strive to expedite the launch of this CAR-T therapy in Singapore. Upon NDA approval, we plan to implement an innovative model of 'Manufactured in China, supplied overseas', enabling the export of domestically produced autologous CAR-T therapies to other countries.

There is significant unmet medical need for CAR-T therapy in emerging markets. We have an experienced regulatory team for international registration and possess the capability to efficiently advance our overseas commercialization efforts. As the next step, we plan to initiate registration in multiple countries simultaneously to accelerate our global expansion.. We hope that this innovative therapy will benefit patients in more countries worldwide."

About Multiple Myeloma（MM)

Multiple myeloma (MM) is the second most common hematological malignancy in Singapore as well as globally. According to Globocan data, the global incidence of multiple myeloma in 2022 was 1.8 per 100,000 people, with a 5-year prevalence of 6.8 per 100,000. In Singapore, the incidence of MM in 2022 was 2.2 per 100,000 people, with a 5-year prevalence of 15.0 per 100,000. Despite progress in current anti-myeloma treatments, MM remains largely incurable with multiple relapses and tendency to develop refractoriness to several drug classes, presenting a major therapeutic challenge. Thus, there is an unmet need for new treatment options beyond these current anti-myeloma therapies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory MM, capable of achieving deep and durable responses.

About FUCASO(Equecabtagene Autoleucel)

FUCASO(Equecabtagene Autoleucel) is an innovative fully-human anti- BCMA CAR-T cell therapy which uses lentivirus as a gene vector to transfect autologous T cells. The CAR contains a fully human scFv, CD8a hinge and transmembrane, and 4-1BB co-stimulatory and CD3ζ activation domains. Based on rigorous molecular structure screening and comprehensive in vitro and in vivo functional evaluations, FUCASO™ demonstrates rapid and potent efficacy, accompanied by exceptional long-term persistence in vivo, enabling patients to achieve higher and deeper responses, providing continuous protection and care for patients with multiple myeloma.

About IASO Bio

IASO Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative cell therapies and biologics for oncology and autoimmune diseases. IASO Bio possesses comprehensive capabilities spanning the entire drug development process, from early discovery to clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization.

Its pipeline includes a diversified portfolio of over 10 novel products, including Equecabtagene Autoleucel (a fully human BCMA CAR-T injection). Equecabtagene Autoleucel received Biologics License Application (BLA) approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in June 2023and U.S. FDA IND approval for the treatment of R/RMM in December 2022.

Leveraging its strong management team, innovative product pipeline, as well as integrated and high quality manufactural and clinical capabilities, IASO aims to deliver transformative, curable, and affordable therapies that fulfil unmet medical needs to patients in China and around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.iasobio.com or www.linkedin.com/company/iasobiotherapeutics.

