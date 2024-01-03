IASO BIO Announces New Development Partnership with Umoja Biopharma to Develop Ex Vivo and In Vivo Cell and Gene Therapies

News provided by

IASO BIO

03 Jan, 2024, 16:30 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., SHANGHAI and NANJING, China, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative cell therapies and antibody products, today announced a new set of collaborations with Umoja Biopharma, Inc. ("Umoja"), a transformative immunotherapy company creating off-the-shelf treatments that aim to extend the reach and effectiveness of CAR-T cell therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, for the development and commercialization of novel ex vivo and in vivo cell and gene therapies.

Under the terms of the collaborations, IASO Bio will receive exclusive access to the rapamycin-activated cytokine receptor (RACR™) platform, Umoja's synthetic cytokine receptor technology, for the development of two ex vivo iPSC-derived chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-bearing cell therapies. IASO will be responsible for worldwide product development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization of both ex vivo products. In exchange, Umoja will receive exclusive rights to CAR cassettes for two targets for the advancement of two in vivo product candidates incorporating VivoVec™, Umoja's proprietary lentiviral in vivo gene delivery technology. Umoja will be responsible for product development, manufacturing, regulatory and commercialization in territories outside of Greater China, and IASO for the Greater China territory.  In addition, each party is entitled to customary development and sales milestones and royalties in the relevant collaborations. Collectively, this set of collaborations seeks to advance off-the-shelf cell and gene therapies that are rooted in innovative scientific advancements with applications in oncology and immunology.

Alan Fu, Chief Financial Officer of IASO Bio, stated, "We are excited to collaborate with Umoja on the investigation and development of our allogeneic cell therapies.  By combining Umoja's RACR platform, which aims to improve the patient experience by removing the need for lymphodepletion while also optimizing product development through improved cell differentiation and scalability, with our validated CAR constructs, we aim to bring novel allogeneic treatments to patients globally who are underserved by current therapies. Additionally, Umoja gains access to our clinically validated best-in-class CAR constructs to advance their in vivo CAR-T therapeutics with the potential to fundamentally transform the cell and gene therapy treatment landscape for patients."

"This agreement advances two complementary approaches that embody Umoja and IASO Bio's shared commitment to making cell therapies more accessible to patients. Together, we are pushing beyond traditional development and collaboration approaches to realize the full potential of CAR-T cell therapies," added Umoja's Chief Operating and Chief Business Officer, David Fontana, PhD. "By incorporating IASO's best-in-class CARs with Umoja's VivoVec technology, we have the opportunity to expand the potential reach of our in vivo gene delivery technology to new indications and provide much needed options for patients who need them."

About IASO Bio

IASO Bio is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies and biologics for oncology and autoimmune diseases. IASO Bio possesses comprehensive capabilities spanning the entire drug development process, from early discovery to clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercial production.

The pipeline in the company includes a diversified portfolio of over 10 novel products, including Equecabtagene Autoleucel (a fully human BCMA CAR-T injection). Equecabtagene Autoleucel received New Drug Application (NDA) approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) and U.S. FDA IND approval for the treatment of RR MM.

Leveraging its strong management team, innovative product pipeline, GMP production, as well as integrated manufactural and clinical capabilities, IASO aims to deliver transformative, curable, and affordable therapies that fulfil unmet medical needs to patients in China as well as around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.iasobio.com or www.linkedin.com/company/iasobiotherapeutics.

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company aiming to develop off-the-shelf therapeutics that improve the reach, effectiveness, and access of CAR T cell therapies in both oncology and autoimmunity. Umoja's VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient's own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company's state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit http://umoja-biopharma.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us," or "our"). The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as any economic, market and social disruptions. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason. 

IASO Bio Contact:
Alan Fu, JD, PhD
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

Umoja Media Contact:
Karissa Cross, Ph.D.
LifeSci Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE IASO BIO

Also from this source

IASO Bio and Innovent Present New Data of FUCASO® (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) for Multiple Myeloma Patients in Oral Presentation at ASH 2023

IASO biotechnology ("IASO Bio"), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative cell...
IASO Bio Presents Updated Long-Term Follow-Up Data for BCMA CAR-T FUCASO® (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) at IMS 2023

IASO Bio Presents Updated Long-Term Follow-Up Data for BCMA CAR-T FUCASO® (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) at IMS 2023

IASO Bio, a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing, manufacturing and marketing innovative cell therapies and antibody...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.