IASO Bio Presented Comparative Clinical Outcomes on the Optimal Lymphodepletion Prior to Infution of Equecabtagene Autoleucel（FucasoTM）in Patients with Relapsed Refractory Multiple Myeloma at 2024 IMS Annual Meeting

SHANGHAI and NANJING, China and SAN JOSE, Calif, Sept. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IASO Biotherapeutics ("IASO Bio"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative cell therapy and antibody products, today announced a poster presentation of the comparative clinical outcomes of patients from FUMANBA-1 study with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM) who received the fully human anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy Equecabtagene Autoleucel (Eque-cel, Fucaso™) under different lymphodepletion regimensat the 2024 International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting. Results indicate that a full lymphodepletion dose can significantly improve the depth and duration of remission, prolong progression-free survival, without more treatment-related toxicity in patients.

Abstract Number：P-094

Abstract Title: The Optimal Lymphodepletion Prior to Eque-cel in Patients with Refractory Relapsed Multiple Myeloma in FUMANBA-1 Study

Presentation Date：September 28, 2024（UTC-3)

The poster presents a post-hoc analysis of the FUMANBA-1 study which enrolled 91 subjects without prior CAR-T treatment to receive Eque-cel. The median follow-up period was 18.07 months. Of the 91 subjects, 33 underwent a lymphodepletion dose adjustment, while the remaining 58 received the standard lymphodepletion dose. Both groups had similar baseline characteristics, including age range, physical fitness scores, tumor staging, high-risk cytogenetic abnormalities, and previous lines of treatment.

The results indicate that, in terms of efficacy, the overall response rate (ORR) and stringent complete remission rate (sCR) for the standard-dose group were 100% and 82.8%, respectively, while the dose-adjusted group had rates of 97% and 78.8% .The standard-dose group also exhibited greater remission depth and better long-term prognosis, with 92.2% of patients maintaining a duration of response (DOR) exceeding one year, compared to 70.6% in the dose-adjusted group. Additionally, the median time to achieve minimal residual disease (MRD) negativity was longer in the dose-adjusted group at 22 days, compared to 15 days in the standard-dose group. The 12-month MRD negativity rate was 90.4% in the standard-dose group, significantly higher than the 63.7% observed in the dose-adjusted group (HR=3.33, P=0.0166). Regarding the 12-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate, the standard-dose group achieved 92.2% with a median PFS not yet reached, while the dose-adjusted group had a 12-month PFS of 73.5% and a median PFS of 30.28 months (HR=3.64, P=0.0032). A similar trend was noted in PFS among patients receiving a 90% dose adjustment.

In terms of safety, no significant differences in the severity and incidence of cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) between the two groups. CRS (grades 1-2) occurred in 94.8% of the standard dose group and 93.9% of the dose-adjusted group, with no severe CRS (≥grade 3) in either group. Apart from one grade 2 ICANS case in the adjusted group, no ICANS (≥grade 3) occurred in either group .

Conclusions：lymphodepletion prior to CAR-T cell therapy is essential for achieving optimal CAR-T efficacy. The study further confirms that appropriate lymphodepletion regimen is crucial for effectiveness of eue-cel treatment, significantly improving treatment outcomes and prognosis. When patients can tolerate it, administering the full lymphodepletion doses, when possible, can lead to greater benefits without increasing toxicity.

The principal investigator of this study, Professor Lugui Qiu, from the Institute of Hematology and Blood Diseases Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College, and Professor Chunrui Li, from Tongji Hospital, Tongji Medical College, Huazhong University of Science & Technology, stated: "The lymphodepletion regimen is crucial for CAR-T cell therapy. Data from this study indicate that standardized and sufficient lymphodepletion can lead to a higher quality of remission and more ideal clearance of minimal residual disease without increasing the potential of adverse reactions. These findings provide a scientific basis to ensure the efficacy and safety of CAR-T cell therapy through optimizing regimens of lymphodepletion, which will ultimately lead to longer survival and improved quality of life for patients with R/R MM."

Dr. Yongke Zhang, Chief Scientific Officer of IASO Bio, said: "We are delighted to present new finding from our FUMANBA-1 study. This study demonstrated the critical role of standard lymphodepletion in enhancing treatment outcomes and prognosis for patients.. these findings will contribute significantly to the establishment and optimization of lymphodepletion preconditioning standards in the field of CAR-T cell therapy, Our goal is to drive the standardization of industry practices, ensuring that every patient receiving CAR-T therapy benefits from a more scientific and efficient treatment plan."

About FUMANBA-1 Study

The FUMANBA-1 Study is a Phase Ib/II, single-arm, multicenter study to assess the efficacy and safety of the investigational drug Equecabtagene Autoleucel, a fully human BCMA CAR-T cell therapy, in patients with R/R MM who have received 3 or more lines of treatment.

About IASO Bio

IASO Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel cell therapies and biologics for oncology and autoimmune diseases. IASO Bio possesses comprehensive capabilities spanning the entire drug development process, from early discovery to clinical development, regulatory approval, and commercialization.

Its pipeline includes a diversified portfolio of over 10 novel products, including Equecabtagene Autoleucel (a fully human BCMA CAR-T injection). Equecabtagene Autoleucel received Biologics License Application (BLA) approval from China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in June 2023 and U.S. FDA IND approval for the treatment of R/RMM in December 2022.

Leveraging its strong management team, innovative product pipeline, as well as integrated and high quality manufactural and clinical capabilities, IASO aims to deliver transformative, curable, and affordable therapies that fulfil unmet medical needs to patients in China and around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.iasobio.com or www.linkedin.com/company/iasobiotherapeutics.

SOURCE IASO Bio