Iaso Therapeutics to Showcase Novel mQβ Vaccine Platform at 2026 World Vaccine Congress

EAST LANSING, Mich., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Iaso Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company redefining infectious disease prevention with its novel synthetic vaccine platform, today announced that it will present at the 2026 World Vaccine Congress in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, March 31. President and CEO Robert Forgey, MS, MBA, will provide an overview of Iaso's technology and commercial strategy during his live presentation at the Innovator Showcase.

Iaso mQβ Synthetic Vaccine Platform

2026 World Vaccine Congress

Date: Tuesday, March 31

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

Session: Innovator Showcase

Location: Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, D.C.

The presentation will showcase how Iaso's synthetic vaccine platform delivers the broad protection and scalable production needed to combat infectious diseases, including the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance, to transform global health.

In addition to the presentation, Iaso will host meetings with industry stakeholders, including investors and strategic partners, at Booth 589 in the Emerging Business Zone.

About Iaso Therapeutics

Headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, Iaso Therapeutics is redefining infectious disease prevention with its novel synthetic vaccine technology designed to combat the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance. The mQβ platform combines synthetic antigens with an engineered conjugate carrier to deliver broad-spectrum vaccines with unmatched potency, room-temperature stability, and global scalability. With a growing preclinical pipeline leveraging the platform's multi-target capability, Iaso's leading vaccine candidates are positioned for rapid translation to human trials. For more information, visit IasoTherapeutics.com.

Company Contact

Robert Forgey, MS, MBA

[email protected]

+1 773-437-0274

