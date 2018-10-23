iATN Partners with ASE For Certification Discounts

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Automotive Technicians Network ("iATN"), which is comprised of over 80,000 automotive professionals across the world, has partnered with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence ("ASE") to give away free certification and testing vouchers across its membership network. Any paying member of iATN is eligible to win one of the vouchers, valued at $100; six will be given away throughout each quarter and can be used for any automobile and light truck certification, as well as advanced testing.

iATN's base of dedicated, high-caliber technicians was the inspiration for the giveaway, as both organizations sought to identify ways to acknowledge and appreciate the thousands of technicians that utilize the network for industry training and to contribute expert knowledge. In addition to providing technical assistance and live chats with fellow members, the network aims to support technicians with a wealth of industry knowledge, resources and OE information.

Greg Montero, iATN's Head of Product and Marketing, underscored the value that this partnership brings to the network's loyal members. "iATN is proud to support ASE and its mission of promoting excellence in vehicle service, maintenance and repair. iATN wants to do our part in sponsoring member certification."

"We are pleased to partner with iATN to encourage ASE certification," said Trish Serratore, Senior Vice President at ASE. "iATN has supported professionalism in our industry from its beginnings just like ASE. Together we improve the image of technicians and grow their skills."

About iATN

IATN's mission is to promote the continued growth, success and image of the automotive service professional by providing a forum for the exchange of knowledge and the promotion of education, professionalism and integrity. For additional information, automotive industry professionals are welcome to join iATN at www.iatn.net.

About ASE

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence was established in 1972 as a non-profit organization to help improve the quality of automotive service and repair through the voluntary testing and certification of automotive technicians and parts specialists. Today, there are more than a quarter of a million ASE certified professionals at work in dealerships, independent shops, collision repair shops, auto parts stores, fleets, schools and colleges throughout the country. For more information about ASE, visit www.ASE.com.

SOURCE International Automotive Technicians Network

