IBA Bare Knuckle unveils star-studded fight card ahead of its first event in the USA

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 18, 2026, the James L. Knight Center, a multifunctional convention hall in Miami, Florida, will host an IBA BARE KNUCKLE tournament, the International Professional Bare Knuckle League established under the auspices of the International Boxing Association (IBA) at the direction of the organization's president, Umar Kremlev.

The event will be hosted by Jon Jones, widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers in UFC history, who will help deliver an unforgettable evening of world-class bare-knuckle action for fans.

Miami, FL

One of the tournament's main attractions will be a bare-knuckle showdown between Viacheslav Borshchev, a former UFC boxer from Russia and an International Master of Sports in kickboxing, and Elvin Brito, Puerto Rico's professional boxer and the inaugural BKFC champion, widely known by his nickname "El Bandido."

The event will also feature a bout between Javier Fortuna, a Dominican professional boxer, former WBA Regular Super Featherweight World Champion (2015–2016) and former WBA Interim Featherweight World Champion (2012–2013), and Colombian professional boxer Alejandro Munera. Known in the ring as "El Abejon" ("The Bumblebee") for his exceptional speed, aggressive boxing style, and southpaw stance, Fortuna is expected to deliver another electrifying performance.

Fans will also witness a bare-knuckle clash between Russian MMA star Alan Salamov, the undefeated champion of the Nashe Delo league and HFC MMA, and American professional mixed martial artist and bare-knuckle boxer Markus Suarez, also known by his nickname "Murk."

Another highly anticipated matchup will see promising undefeated Ossetian welterweight (77 kg) MMA boxer David Mistulov take on American professional mixed martial artist Nathan LaRocco in a hard-fought contest.

Throughout the evening, spectators will witness ten intense and action-packed bouts, showcasing elite bare-knuckle competition and world-class combat sports talent.

Full fight card:

Viacheslav Borshchev (Russia) vs Elvin Brito (Puerto Rico)

5 rounds × 2 minutes

Weight: 75 kg

Javier Fortuna (Dominican Republic) vs Alejandro Munera (Colombia)

5 rounds × 2 minutes

Weight: 70 kg

George Sosa (USA) vs Coty Cook (USA)

5 rounds × 2 minutes

Weight: 72 kg

Kendrick Miree (USA) vs Alex Cook (USA)

5 rounds × 2 minutes

Weight: 93 + kg

Ivanieldo Mettendaf (USA) vs Louis Brewington (USA)

5 rounds × 2 minutes

Weight: 88 kg

Sean Hotusing (USA) vs Dustin Bailey (USA)

5 rounds × 2 minutes

Weight: 84 kg

Markus Suarez (USA) vs Alan Salamov (Russia)

3 rounds × 2 minutes

Weight: 84 kg

Freddy Saavedra (USA) vs Diego Romo (Ecuador)

5 rounds × 2 minutes

Weight: 84 kg

Lazaro Lara (USA) vs Micah Mitchell (USA)

3 rounds × 2 minutes

Weight: 57 kg

Nathan LaRocco (USA) vs David Mistulov (Russia)

3 rounds × 3 minutes

Weight: 77 kg

About International Boxing Association:

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is the worldwide governing body of boxing, established in 1946. As the custodian of boxing, the IBA's strategy is underpinned by an athlete-first approach, with a clear mission to promote, support, develop and unite the prestigious and historic sport worldwide.

SOURCE International Boxing Association