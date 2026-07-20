IBA Pro announces departure of Director Al Siesta

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International Boxing Association

Jul 20, 2026, 11:58 ET

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBA Pro announces that Al Siesta has concluded his tenure as Director and no longer holds a position within the organization, effective immediately.

IBA Pro thanks Mr. Siesta for his contribution during his tenure and wishes him every success in his future endeavors.

The organization remains fully operational and continues its focus on the development and growth of its professional boxing program.

About International Boxing Association:

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is the worldwide governing body of boxing, established in 1946. As the custodian of boxing, the IBA's strategy is underpinned by an athlete-first approach, with a clear mission to promote, support, develop and unite the prestigious and historic sport worldwide.

SOURCE International Boxing Association

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