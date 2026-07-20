Salamov stops Suarez as Borshchev beats Brito at historic IBA Bare Knuckle US debut

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IBA Bare Knuckle successfully made its historic United States debut last night, staging a spectacular showcase at the James L. Knight Center in Downtown Miami. The landmark event gathered elite athletes from boxing, MMA, and kickboxing onto a single unified global stage, blending world-class combat sports with high-end entertainment. MMA legend Jon "Bones" Jones hosted the evening as official ambassador, with Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Mike Goldberg on commentary. This premium fight night brought immense momentum into the American market, marking a major milestone for the promotion.

In the main event, former UFC fighter and kickboxing master Vyacheslav "Slava Claus" Borshchev (RUS) made a triumphant bare-knuckle debut, defeating former BKFC champion Elvin "El Bandido" Brito (PUR) via unanimous decision after five hard-fought rounds. In the co-main event, undefeated mixed martial artist Alan "The Highlander" Salamov (RUS) also enjoyed a successful debut, stopping American veteran Markus "Murk" Suarez (USA) by technical knockout in the opening round.

"Our successful entry into the United States represents a pivotal moment for IBA Bare Knuckle," said Chris Roberts OBE, IBA Secretary General and CEO. "Miami brought incredible energy, but the real victory was showing that bare-knuckle boxing can operate at the highest level of professionalism and governance. In this organisation, we do what is right, not what is easy, and building that trust is what will drive our global expansion forward."

The US debut signals IBA Bare Knuckle's global ambitions and its commitment to introducing its fighter-first model to the global combat sports market. The organisation plans to steadily continue its international expansion throughout 2026 and beyond, with the Miami event serving as the primary launchpad for American audiences, athletes, media, and industry partners.

IBA Bare Knuckle 6 results:



Viacheslav Borshchev (RUS) defeated Elvin Brito (PUR) by unanimous decision;

Alan Salamov (RUS) defeated Markus Suarez (USA) by technical knockout in the first round;

Javier Fortuna (DOM) defeated Alejandro Munera (COL) by unanimous decision;

George Sosa (USA) defeated Coty Cook (USA) by technical knockout in the third round;

Louis Brewington (USA) defeated Ivanieldo Mettendaf (USA) by technical knockout in the second round;

Alex Cook (USA) defeated Kendrick Miree (USA) by technical knockout in the third round;

Wayna Reid (USA) defeated Imani Smith (USA) by technical knockout in the second round;

Diego Romo (ECU) defeated Freddy Saavedra (USA) by unanimous decision;

Micah Mitchell (USA) defeated Lazaro Lara (USA) after Lara's corner stopped the contest.

About International Boxing Association:

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is the worldwide governing body of boxing, established in 1946. As the custodian of boxing, the IBA's strategy is underpinned by an athlete-first approach, with a clear mission to promote, support, develop and unite the prestigious and historic sport worldwide.

SOURCE International Boxing Association