IBA Group Opens Office in Bulgaria

IBA Bulgaria is the fifth software development center of IBA Group, the first four being IBA Belarus in Minsk and Gomel, IBA CZ in the cities of Prague, Brno, and Ostrava in the Czech Republic, IBA Slovakia in Bratislava, and IBA Kz in the city of Astana in Kazakhstan.

The IBA Group's development center in Bulgaria will focus on the development of mainframe applications. IBA Bulgaria will apply the extensive expertise and experience that IBA Group earned in its 25-year history in the development, maintenance, and support of system and applied software on diverse mainframe platforms.

On March 15, an IBA Group's delegation paid a visit to Mr. Dimitar Nikolov, Mayor of Burgas. Mr. Nikolov welcomed the new legal entity and wished IBA Bulgaria success in their future endeavors.

About IBA Group

IBA Group is one of the largest IT service providers in Eastern Europe performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with more than 2,500 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Great Britain, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, Bulgaria, South Africa, Cyprus, Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Slovakia. IBA Group focuses on mainframe systems, enterprise applications, web solutions, SAP and other ERP systems, business intelligence, and mobile applications. IBA Group is recognized by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP) as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders Category, and ranks as one of the world's largest software companies in the Software Magazine's Software 500. In 2017, 2015, 2014, 2012, and 2011, IBA Group won IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence awards. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com.

