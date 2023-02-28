Ibadan Business School Goes Green, To Establish Africa's First Green University

... Partners GREENPLINTH AFRICA For Climate Solutions Human Capital Development and Capacity Building In Africa

NEW YORK, IBADAN, Nigeria and LONDON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibadan Business School (IBS), an international learning enterprise in Nigeria goes green, becoming the First Training and Development Institute to embrace Green Strategies, Innovations and Technologies in Africa – Championing Sustainable Climate Mitigation and Adaptation for a Greener Continent.

The Institute is one of Africa's foremost business schools, with a unique focus on both the public sector and the MSMEs (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises), delivering highly qualitative, result-driven and impactful human capital building and consultancy services to international and multilateral agencies, Federal Government MDAs, State Government MDAs, Local Governments, as well as the organised private sector.

Ibadan Business School recently signed a Joint Venture Partnership Agreement for Innovative Climate Solutions with GREENPLINTH AFRICA in Nigeria; under a Strategic Green Partnership Enterprise.

In a statement from Asiwaju Yinka Fasuyi, President and CEO of Ibadan Business School, the IBS Green Enterprise includes the running of Human Capacity Development Programmes in all areas of Innovative Climate Solutions in Nigeria, Africa and beyond. The Human Capital Development component involves the assessments and identification of training needs of participants, and bridging the gaps in skills and knowledge of prospective participants. The Climate Solutions Enterprise has, as its targets, Multilateral Agencies, Bilateral Agencies, Federal MDAs, State MDAs and the Organized Private Sector Organisations, in an attempt to reducing their Carbon Footprint, Ecological Footprint and Technological Footprint.

According to Asiwaju Fasuyi, The Ibadan Business School Green Enterprise is geared towards supporting Africa's transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient economy - building a sustainable green economy in the Continent. Climate Change is aggravating environmental issues such as deforestation and degradation, freshwater shortage, food security, air and water pollution among others. Projected increases in extreme climate events as well as more changes in the weather patterns may further threaten means of livelihood in the face of inaction – ''Our local actions have global impacts and require effective collaborations."

Speaking further, he stated, "Over the years, the Ibadan Business School has trained and developed more than 200,000 participants across both public and private sectors. These individuals have become renowned leaders, corporate CEOs, successful entrepreneurs and change agents in their different endeavours. We definitely have the capacity to deliver the IBS Green Enterprise, as we have also commenced the greening of all our operations in Nigeria."

Fasuyi further disclosed that Nigeria is fully committed to the Global Green Transition Agenda, and that Ibadan Business School, being the First Training and Development Institute to wholly go green in Africa, is a pride to the Continent. "We have set up machineries in partnership with GREENPLITH AFRICA, to birth the very First GREEN UNIVERSITY IN AFRICA before the end of 2023." The Green University will be established in Nigeria. "We are midwifing a new IBS as the first institution of choice in Human Capacity Development and Consultancy Services in Nigeria and the Africa Region, in all Businesses relating to Innovative Climate Solutions and Environmental Management – Beyond Training."

IBS Green Enterprise Faculty includes Prof. Oladele Osibanjo, Dr. Victor Fodeke, Dr. Olawale Akinwumi, Engr. Yahaya Ahmed, Dr. Eyitope Ajayi, Jojolola Fasuyi, Peter Papka, Prof. Ochanya Ruth Adio-Moses and a host of other reputable Climate and Environmental experts.

The Take-off Module Topics are Introduction to Climate Change; National Climate Change Act: Compliance and Legal Frameworks; Communicating and Reporting Climate Change; Climate Change: Mitigation and Adaptation; Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Accounting, Carbon Footprint, Ecological Footprint, and Technological Footprint; Business Opportunities in Climate Change; Carbon Credit Opportunities; Green Entrepreneurship & Climate Opportunities; Greening Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (GMSMEs); Innovative Climate Change Technologies; Clean Energy Technologies & Energy Transition; Innovative Climate and Green Financing; Green Banking, Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) & Sustainability Development in Africa; United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Process; Environment and Sustainability; Net Zero & Beyond; Environmental Security; Climate Change and Public Health; The Private Sector & Climate Solutions; Global Best Practices in Environment and Climate Change; Green Transition and Sustainable Green Economic Growth; Green and Climate Finance Roadmaps; et al.

The Global Climate Crisis is a defining moment and its effects are already with us. Today, the Race towards Net Zero is more strategic and important than it ever was. The United Nations Secretary General has warned that "we are in a life-or-death struggle for our own safety today and our survival tomorrow." And to the Director General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, "We are staring into a terrifying abyss of irreversible climate consequences, if we fail to act." Global Green politics is entering a new era; one that requires those who believe in the founding principles of Sustainable Development to stand up and be counted - The Time is Now.



