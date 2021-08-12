Ibanera Announces FTX.US as Exchange Partner

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibanera, a global digital banking platform, today announced FTX.US, a leading U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, as the exchange powering their OTC Desk platform. As Ibanera's exchange of choice, FTX.US will facilitate all trading in crypto assets for customers of Ibanera's OTC Desk platform.

Ibanera's OTC Desk platform allows customers to buy, sell, and transfer crypto assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins, directly from an Ibanera account. Besides being able to purchase virtual currencies using Visa or MasterCard, customers can also custody digital assets in their own segregated wallet account.

FTX.US is a U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange that pairs the robustness expected by professional trading firms with an intuitive experience for first-time users. FTX.US also holds the #1 ranking among U.S. exchanges for liquidity, according to Cryptowatch.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX.US, commented on today's news, "We're looking forward to partnering with Ibanera to fully support their crypto platform. FTX.US is dedicated to providing institutional-grade service to all of Ibanera's customers worldwide."

This news follows Ibanera's recent announcement that it hired BitAML to provide cryptocurrency compliance advisory services to clients. The addition of FTX.US is another step towards expanding Ibanera's footprint in the cryptocurrency space since the company is already integrated with Fireblocks and CipherTrace to ensure compliant operations.

"We are delighted to partner with one of the world's top cryptocurrency exchanges," said Bjorn Snorrason, General Manager of Ibanera. "Ibanera's state-of-the-art OTC Desk platform seeks to deliver a simplified trading experience to support the growing retail investor market."

About FTX US

FTX.US is a U.S.-regulated cryptocurrency exchange, built from the ground up. Our mission is for FTX.US to grow the digital currency ecosystem, offer U.S. traders a platform that inspires their loyalty and become the market-leading U.S. cryptocurrency exchange by volume over the next two years.

To learn more about FTX.US, please visit: https://ftx.us/

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a global digital banking platform and financial services provider. We develop tailored fintech solutions for banks, corporations and entrepreneurs worldwide. We specialize in cross-border payments, currency conversion, mobile banking, merchant services, and OTC digital asset services. Ibanera has leveraged strategic partnerships with CipherTrace, Fireblocks and Refinitiv to expand Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programs. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera positions itself as a competitive fintech leader with a credible global footprint.

For more information, visit ibanera.com.

