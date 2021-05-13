Ibanera Hires BitAML for Cryptocurrency Compliance Advisory Services

MIAMI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibanera, a licensed global fintech company dedicated to the development of innovative technologies and electronic payments, today announced it has hired BitAML, a leading international compliance advisory firm serving the bitcoin and cryptocurrency market. BitAML will be providing digital asset compliance consulting for Ibanera cryptocurrency-related activities.

BitAML offers compliance advisory services and consultation for regulated cryptocurrency companies, including bitcoin ATM operators, exchanges, traders and trading platforms, hedge funds and other innovative solutions providers.

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have ushered in a new age of blockchain technology and other decentralized encrypted currencies. As global adoption of cryptocurrency continues to grow, crypto businesses and financial institutions are responsible for mitigating financial crime risk and achieving regulatory compliance. Through the BitAML program, users now have access to expert guidance in navigating compliance procedures.

"In an evolving global regulatory environment for digital assets, it is essential to maintain up-to-date compliance procedures," said Joe Ciccolo, President of BitAML. "Our work with Ibanera strengthens our footprint in the fintech and banking community."

"BitAML's compliance advisory services will help Ibanera's Virtual Currency Banking clients stay on top of the latest compliance requirements in a way that doesn't put a strain on day-to-day business," said Bjorn Snorrason, General Manager of Ibanera. "BitAML is an important addition to our growing in-house digital asset compliance program."

About BitAML

BitAML is a compliance advisory firm working in the fast-growing and dynamic cryptocurrency financial sector. BitAML offers compliance advisory services and consultation for regulated cryptocurrency companies, including bitcoin ATM operators, exchanges, traders and trading platforms, hedge funds and other innovative solutions providers. For more information, visit bitaml.com.

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a global fintech firm regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. As an innovative financial services platform, Ibanera provides organizations, businesses and individuals a seamless, secure and user-friendly banking experience in a modern digital and global environment. For more information, visit ibanera.com.

SOURCE Ibanera