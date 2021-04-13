Ibanera Partners With CipherTrace to Strengthen Crypto Compliance

MIAMI, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibanera, a licensed global fintech service provider, today announced a partnership with CipherTrace, a leading cryptocurrency intelligence company, to enhance Ibanera's cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Transaction (KYT) compliance solution.

Ibanera's global platform gives customers secure next-generation Digital Asset banking technology that provides for virtual currency and stablecoin transactions including USD Coin (USDC). This new collaboration with CipherTrace strengthens the security and integrity of Ibanera's comprehensive suite of cryptocurrency KYT tools and services.

The automated CipherTrace Cryptocurrency AML platform gives a broad, high-resolution view of the cryptocurrency transaction landscape, and uses this to provide actionable intelligence for AML investigation and compliance. It integrates both open- and closed-source intelligence, and leverages proprietary clustering algorithms to rapidly aggregate and correlate a variety of indicators, and then provides users with actionable attribution.

"We are pleased to support Ibanera with the tools they need to effectively measure, monitor and manage crypto-related risks," said David Jevans, Chief Executive Officer of CipherTrace. "Our solution helps digital payment platforms and financial institutions achieve compliance so we can make the growing cryptocurrency industry safer for everyone."

"Ibanera is dedicated to providing the necessary tools and protections to support our customers navigating today's fast-evolving regulatory environment," said Nizam Ismail, Global Head of Legal and Compliance of Ibanera. "The addition of CipherTrace's risk threat detection tools to Ibanera's AML program further supports our commitment to digital asset AML compliance."

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a global fintech firm regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. As an innovative financial services platform, Ibanera provides organizations, businesses, and individuals a seamless, secure, and user-friendly banking experience in the modern digital and global environment. For more information, visit ibanera.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About CipherTrace

CipherTrace, the leading cryptocurrency intelligence company, bridges virtual currencies and financial services together with fraud protection, anti-money laundering, and financial crime prevention. CipherTrace derives superior cryptocurrency intelligence from analyzing massive amounts of validated blockchain transaction attribution. CipherTrace founders are dedicated to protecting consumer privacy and growing the blockchain economy while defending against illicit finance. Deep expertise in cybersecurity, eCrime, payments, banking, encryption, and virtual currencies form the foundation for CipherTrace's commercial offerings. For more information, visit CipherTrace.com, subscribe to the CipherTrace Newsletters, and follow us on Twitter @CipherTrace.

SOURCE Ibanera