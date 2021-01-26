Ibanera Partners With Fireblocks to Enhance Crypto Service Offering

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ibanera, a licensed global fintech company, today announced a partnership with Fireblocks, a leading enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing and issuing digital assets.

The Ibanera platform provides account issuance, cross-border transfers, and currency exchange services to both corporate and retail customers. Ibanera customers will now be able to leverage the Fireblocks Network to safely transfer crypto funds in real-time. Fireblocks' technology uses multiparty computation (MPC) and patent-pending chip isolation technology (SGX) to protect users' private keys, deposit addresses and API keys.

The rising adoption of cryptocurrency has led to demand for trusted digital wallet infrastructures that offer efficiencies in payments and managing assets. Fireblocks provides secure rails for funds to be easily transitioned from cold storage or any other storage solution. The platform currently supports twelve blockchain protocols and over 300 tokens.

"We are thrilled to have Ibanera join the Fireblocks Network," said Michael Shaulov, CEO of Fireblocks. "Providing support for Ibanera gives us the opportunity to extend our secure MPC wallet services to an innovative, licensed provider that services a multitude of industries globally."

"Fireblocks is a global leader in digital asset security. Our partnership provides another layer of protection for customers using various cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments and balance transfers," said Bjorn Snorrason, General Manager of Ibanera.

About Ibanera

Ibanera is a global fintech firm regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore. As an innovative financial services platform, Ibanera provides businesses and individuals a seamless, user-friendly banking experience in a modern digital and global environment. For more information, visit www.ibanera.com.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks enables exchanges, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through patent-pending SGX & MPC technology. They have secured the transfer of over $9 billion in digital assets and have a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage & in transit. For more information, please visit www.fireblocks.com

SOURCE Ibanera