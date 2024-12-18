iBase-t Appoints Aerospace & Defense Industry Veteran as Vice President of Professional Services

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the global leader in cloud software for Aerospace and Defense, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Morris as Vice President of Professional Services. In this role, Morris will lead a global team focused on delivering and supporting the unique demands of the Aerospace & Defense industry, ensuring customer satisfaction from implementation through ongoing support.

With over 30 years of experience in professional services, customer success, and enterprise software sales, Morris will develop strong relationships with customer stakeholders by ensuring 100% alignment of value drivers and business objectives. He will also collaborate closely with product management and sales teams to tailor solutions that meet customer needs and ensure long-term success and business continuity for iBase-t clients, including 90% of the leading Aerospace & Defense manufacturers.

"With such a strong focus on customer success and digital transformation, I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at iBase-t to deliver exceptional value and outcomes for our clients," said Chris Morris.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the leadership team at iBase-t," said Naveen Poonian, President and CEO of iBase-t. "Our clients expect the very best in customer experience, and we are fully invested in delivering on that promise. By adding such a wealth of knowledge and experience to iBase-t, Chris will be an outstanding addition to the company, helping to ensure customers' expectations are met throughout their digital transformation with Solumina."

Morris brings a proven track record in strategic planning, process improvement, and retention strategies. Prior to joining iBase-t, he served as Chief Customer Officer and Vice President of Customer Success at aPriori Technologies, where he led a global SaaS post-sales organization. His initiatives resulted in significant increases in gross retention, net retention and customer value outcomes.

Earlier, Morris held leadership roles at PTC, including Vice President of Professional Services and Customer Success Management. He managed America's SaaS service client management team responsible for $40 million in annual service bookings and developed the company's first global team of customer success managers. His efforts introduced customer experience programs that significantly improved annual recurring revenue (ARR) and reduced churn.

Before transitioning to enterprise software, Morris began his career as a design engineer and project engineer at iBase-t customer, Pratt & Whitney. There, he worked on the F119 and F100 engine programs, contributing to the development and enhancement of advanced jet engines.

Morris holds a Master of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida and a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Rhode Island.

iBase-t is the global leader in cloud software for the aerospace and defense industry. Committed to innovation, customer success, and product excellence, iBase-t ensures digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance for the most critically complex manufacturers. iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at ibaset.com.

