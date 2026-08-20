iBase-t Appoints Aerospace Growth Executive Lance Kwasniewski to Board of Directors

Former Belcan CEO brings a track record of partnering with private equity and management teams to drive strategic growth acceleration.

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, a leader in AI-native digital manufacturing and sustainment software solutions for aerospace and defense, today announced the appointment of Lance Kwasniewski to its Board of Directors.

The appointment brings to iBase-t an aerospace executive with more than 30 years of experience scaling global engineering, digital, and defense businesses. His leadership across engineering and technology-enabled services will support iBase-t's strategy to expand internationally, accelerate growth, and advance intelligent, model-based execution across the aerospace and defense value chain. During his tenure as Belcan CEO, Kwasniewski quadrupled the company's revenue and achieved double-digit annual growth.

"Lance has spent his career helping aerospace and defense organizations grow, expand globally, and execute through periods of transformation," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBase-t. "His experience scaling complex, technology-led businesses and bringing together engineering, digital, and operational capabilities will be invaluable as we expand internationally and advance our vision for intelligent execution across the model-based enterprise."

"iBase-t has built a trusted position with many of the world's leading aerospace and defense manufacturers, and I believe the opportunity ahead is even greater," said Kwasniewski. "The industry is under increasing pressure to raise production rates, reduce risk, strengthen quality, and modernize critical operations. iBase-t has the technology, industry expertise, and leadership to address those challenges on a global scale. I'm excited to join the Board and help guide the company in its next stage of growth."

About iBase-t

iBase-t is the global leader in AI-native digital manufacturing and sustainment software for the aerospace and defense industry. Committed to innovation, customer success, and product excellence, iBase-t ensures digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance for the most critically complex manufacturers. iBase-t customers include Northrop Grumman, Leonardo DRS, Rolls-Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron.

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SOURCE iBase-t