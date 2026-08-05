iBase-t Invests in Customer Outcomes with Launch of Value Realization Organization

New team led by VP Chelsea Morgan embeds operational expertise and quantitative accountability into every customer relationship

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, a leading provider of Manufacturing Operations Management software for aerospace and defense manufacturers, today announced a strategic restructuring of its customer success function and the promotion of Chelsea Morgan to Vice President of Customer Success. Morgan will lead a newly defined organization built to replace reactive, relationship-dependent customer engagement with structured, measurable outcome accountability — beginning in the sales cycle and continuing through implementation, adoption, and continuous improvement.

"Our customers need a team that understands their operations, measures what was promised against what's been delivered, and stays engaged long after go-live," said Chelsea Morgan, Vice President of Customer Success at iBase-t. "This organization is built to make that real with quantitative value tracking, dedicated operational expertise on the shop floor, and a framework that holds us accountable for results."

Central to the new organization is a focus on helping customers approach Solumina adoption as a strategic initiative and not just a software deployment. Morgan's team works with each customer to define what success looks like in operational terms, builds a roadmap to get there, and measures progress against the outcomes that justified the investment in the first place.

The organization is anchored by two newly defined roles. Client Value Partners engage during initial scoping and purchase, tie customer objectives directly to projected ROI, and maintain a value realization framework. This is broken down by business unit, sub-archetype, and shop to track true adoption and operational impact throughout the relationship. Lean Operations Consultants are operations and lean experts who embed on the customer's shop floor to identify barriers to throughput, eliminate waste alongside customer operational excellence teams, and translate improvements back into Solumina as new standard work.

What This Shift Means for Customers

Continuity that survives executive turnover. The relationship is quantitative and documented, not dependent on any one person's institutional memory.

The relationship is quantitative and documented, not dependent on any one person's institutional memory. Accountability for what was promised. Direct traceability from the ROI projected at purchase through implementation to actual realized value.

Direct traceability from the ROI projected at purchase through implementation to actual realized value. Focused roadmaps reduce wasteful projects, change order churn, and unnecessary customization.

reduce wasteful projects, change order churn, and unnecessary customization. Operational expertise, not just software support. Lean Operations Consultants bring shop-floor fluency; they understand takt time, waste elimination, and manufacturing archetypes.

Lean Operations Consultants bring shop-floor fluency; they understand takt time, waste elimination, and manufacturing archetypes. A partner with skin in the game. iBase-t isn't waiting for an escalation to engage. The Client Value Partner is present from pre-sale through adoption and beyond.

"Chelsea is one of those rare leaders who understands our customers' missions as well as they do," said Scott Baril, Chief Operating Officer of iBase-t. "Her and her team's deep aerospace and defense expertise, combined with her ability to translate complex customer needs into measurable outcomes, has made Chelsea indispensable. This promotion reflects both the quality of her work and the strategic importance of what her team is building for our customers. We're investing in customer success because we believe the real measure of our platform is the value our customers realize from it, and Chelsea is the right leader to drive that."

Morgan joined iBase-t as Director of Customer Success and has quickly established herself as a trusted strategic partner to some of the company's most important accounts. She also gave structure to the Solumina User Group, encouraging a collaborative forum that strengthens relationships across iBase-t's customer community and surfaces insights that drive product and operational improvements for customers and iBase-t alike.

Morgan brings more than 20 years of experience in software engineering, operations management, and technology leadership across the aerospace and defense industry. At GE Aerospace, she led transformative supply chain analytics that improved supplier commitment accuracy by 28% across a $7 billion sourcing desk. She went on to spearhead ERP and manufacturing system deployments within GE Edison Works' classified programs and led digital sustainment efforts aligned with Department of Defense Condition-Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+) requirements for next-generation fighter jet programs. She holds a B.S. in Technological Entrepreneurship and Management (Computer Systems Engineering) from Arizona State University, an MBA in Supply Chain from Xavier University, a Professional Certificate in Systems Engineering from MIT, and Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean Kaizen credentials from GE Aerospace.

About iBase-t

iBase-t is the global leader in cloud software for the aerospace and defense industry. Committed to innovation, customer success, and product excellence, iBase-t ensures digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance for the most critically complex manufacturers. iBase-t customers include Northrop Grumman, Leonardo DRS, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron.

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SOURCE iBase-t