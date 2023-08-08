iBase-t Appoints Cheri Williams as Chief Customer Officer

Williams expands the company's executive bench adding an experienced voice reinforcing the company's customer centric approach

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced it has strengthened its leadership by appointing Cheri Williams as Chief Customer Officer. In this role, Williams will lead iBase-t's efforts to meet and exceed customer expectations, while helping the executive leadership team drive the company's strategic direction forward as the manufacturing industry accelerates the deployment of digital transformation solutions. The position was most recently held by current Chief Operations Officer at iBase-t, Scott Barril.

"iBase-t has both a leading technology in Solumina, as well as an esteemed and growing customer base. It's an honor to work on behalf of the company and deliver solutions to our customers that enable them to digitally transform their operations," said Williams. "It's clear that manufacturers need solutions and partners that can easily and efficiently deliver high-value digital solutions. I'm excited to be participating in iBase-t's next level of growth while helping our customers fulfill their ambitious goals."

"We are thrilled to welcome Cheri to the executive team at iBase-t. Our clients expect the very best in customer experience and we are fully invested in delivering on that promise," said Naveen Poonian, President & CEO iBase-t "By adding such a wealth of knowledge and experience to iBase-t, Cheri will be an outstanding addition to the company, helping to ensure customers' expectations are met throughout their digital transformation with Solumina."

Williams most recently served as Chief Executive Officer at DELMIAWorks (formerly IQMS), a division of Dassault Systemes, that is a global ERP/MES solution for mid-market manufacturers. Williams also served as DELMIAWorks' Chief Revenue Officer, where she was responsible for managing all revenue lines, and helped transition to a global go-to-market strategy, building partnerships and teams worldwide. Previously, Williams built a worldwide Professional Services organization to help successfully support the customers' implementations, training and go lives on the ERP/MES solution.  Williams' time at DelmiaWorks earned her recognition on Software Magazine's Top 25 Women Leaders in Software in Europe in 2021.

About iBase-t
iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t solutions ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. The iSeries, powered by Solumina, is a cloud-native platform that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBASEt.com.

