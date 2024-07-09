iBase-t Appoints Industry Titan Charlie Luke Velasquez as Chief Financial Officer

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, is proud to announce the appointment of Charlie Luke Velasquez, a distinguished strategic finance and operations executive, to its leadership team as Chief Financial Officer.

Velasquez is a Certified Public Accountant with a track record of executing high-profile deals, including an IPO, an acquisition by a Fortune 100 company, and acquisitions from both strategic and Private Equity firms. His leadership has driven profitable growth across diverse industries including Software, Hardware, Retail, Healthcare, and Services, utilizing both organic and inorganic growth strategies.

"With a robust background spanning finance, accounting, operations, sales, business development, and product management, Charlie brings unparalleled expertise and strategic vision to our organization," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBase-t. "We're excited to leverage Charlie's strategic vision and proven abilities to deliver results in our complex and dynamic business environment. His extensive background and leadership make him a pivotal addition to our team in support of our growth strategy."

Throughout his career, Velasquez has held key executive roles at leading firms such as Syntellis Performance Solutions, Centrify Security Software, Arxan Technologies, CollabNet Inc., and Cisco Systems Inc. He has managed large teams and owned comprehensive P&L responsibilities, leading financial and operational strategies that culminated in significant company exits and acquisitions. Notably, he spearheaded a $1.4 billion exit at Syntellis Performance Solutions.

Charlie holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from San Francisco State University and is a Certified Public Accountant (California State Board of Accountancy, Certificate No. 64902). His foundational experience in auditing and consulting at KPMG Peat Marwick, LLP, has equipped him with a profound understanding of financial practices and compliance.

About iBase-t

iBase-t is the global leader in cloud software for the aerospace and defense industry. Committed to innovation, customer success, and product excellence, iBase-t ensures digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance for the most critically complex manufacturers. iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron.

Media Contact:

Tom Hennessey

(949) 958-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE iBase-t