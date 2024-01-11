iBase-t Appoints Sebastian Grady as Chief Revenue Officer

Industry veteran brings nearly three decades of experience in global customer service and enterprise software sales to accelerate iBase-t's growth

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, today announced that Sebastian Grady has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Grady's strong track record in global customer service, enterprise software sales and go-to-market strategy will further accelerate iBase-t's growth in delivering value as a service to customers. Grady will be responsible for expanding the company's SaaS subscription-based repeatable revenue model and supporting growth through annual recurring revenue.

Sebastian Grady, Chief Revenue Officer of iBase-t

"I'm thrilled to join the iBase-t team at this exciting time as the company continues its growth trajectory building upon a base of fantastic customers who are leaders in their industries," said Grady. "I look forward to joining a world class team and maximizing the value we deliver to end customers."

"We're excited to have Sebastian join our team and are confident his skills and experience will bring iBase-t to its next level of growth," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBase-t. "Sebastian has a successful history of strong enterprise software sales and building long-term relationships with customers by coordinating and delivering high value solutions."

Prior to joining iBase-t, Grady served as President of Rimini Street, a leading third-party provider of enterprise software products and support services where he grew revenue 10X to $400M. Previously, Grady was president and COO at Altus Corporation, a provider of video search and management software for sales enablement. During his tenure at Altus, Grady was responsible for the company's field operations where he oversaw a 500% increase in revenue over a six-year period. As VP and GM at PeopleSoft Grady grew a $75M business to $600M in 4 years. Earlier in his career, Grady managed large information systems projects for Fortune 500 clients as a consulting manager at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture).

About iBase-t

iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t delivers solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at ibaset.com

Media Contact

Tom Hennessey

(949) 958-5200

[email protected]

SOURCE iBase-t