iBase-t Improves Aerospace Supplier Quality Assurance with Collaborative Intelligence

15 Feb, 2024

Latest Solumina release elevates supplier quality standards, builds foundation for AI, smart manufacturing adoption

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, a leading provider of manufacturing, quality and MRO solutions, today announced enhancements to its Solumina iSeries Manufacturing Operations Platform designed to greatly improve aerospace supplier quality assurance at a time of increased supplier issues in the industry. The latest release of Solumina features enhancements to the platform's Supplier Quality Management (SQM) module that apply intelligence for eliminating emerging supplier quality issues and achieving the highest quality and conformance standards.

Solumina SQM streamlines and automates communication between OEMs and their suppliers, enabling OEMs to monitor for quality assurance, while suppliers can be more proactive in remedial action, extending quality standards outside the four walls of the shop floor and across the supply chain. In the i100 release, manufacturers assign corrective actions to suppliers through the supplier dashboard, where the supplier can view the details of the corrective actions, work them, record their implementation and verification results, and provide comments – all within the Solumina interface.

This new capability enables seamless collaboration and transparency between the manufacturer and supplier. Additionally, the intelligence captured through assigning and resolving corrective actions within Solumina can build a foundation for meta-learning through AI functionality and other emerging manufacturing technologies that improve supply chain visibility, predictability and optimization.

"Our latest enhancement comes at a time of serious supplier quality issues within the aerospace industry and offers an intelligent platform to improve collaboration, detect issues early and remediate quickly," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBase-t. "This feature also empowers complex discrete manufacturers to seamlessly ingest and analyze supplier quality data. This unlocks deeper insights, propelling their digital transformation journey and accelerating the adoption of smart technologies, like generative AI, for unparalleled innovation in supply chain traceability and risk management."

For more information on Solumina i100 and its key enhancements, click here.

About iBase-t
iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t delivers solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at ibaset.com.

