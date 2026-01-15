iBase-t Launches Solumina AI, The Only Domain-Specific AI Platform for Aerospace & Defense

Solumina AI debuts with four AI-powered modules designed to enhance productivity, insight, and compliance across regulated manufacturing & sustainment environments

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the leader in digital manufacturing and sustainment solutions for Aerospace & Defense (A&D), today announced the general availability (GA) of Solumina AI, the only artificial intelligence platform purpose-built for regulated A&D manufacturing environments. Alongside the platform release, iBase-t also announced GA of the first four Solumina AI modules: Solumina ScanAI, Solumina Digital SME, Solumina Intelligence, and Solumina PulseAI.

In Aerospace & Defense, general-purpose or "horizontal" AI assistants designed for broad business workflows are not just insufficient — they can introduce real risk. Without A&D-specific process context, governed data access, and traceability, generic AI can produce risks through inaccurate outputs, quality escapes, and compliance exposure in highly regulated environments.

As Gartner VP Analyst Sumit Agarwal noted, "Gartner ® predicts that by 2027, organizations will use small, task-specific AI models three times more than general-purpose large language models…These smaller, task-specific models provide quicker responses and use less computational power, reducing operational and maintenance costs."*

While many ERP and PLM vendors have rushed to bolt general-purpose AI onto their systems, iBase-t has taken a fundamentally different approach. Solumina AI is a governed, A&D-specific vertical AI platform embedded directly within the Solumina Manufacturing and Sustainment Operations Platform — the A&D industry's operational system of record. Powered by high-fidelity manufacturing, quality, and sustainment data, Solumina AI delivers contextual, trustworthy intelligence aligned to regulated processes and stringent security requirements. Customers can expect improved first-time quality, reduced operational and compliance risk, and higher overall productivity.

"Solumina AI represents a fundamental shift from experimenting with AI to operationalizing it in the most demanding manufacturing environments," said Sung Kim, Chief Technology Officer at iBase-t. "By embedding AI directly into Solumina, we're delivering intelligence that understands our customers' data, processes, and regulatory realities. The result is trusted, domain-constrained, audit-ready AI that improves quality, accelerates decision-making, and reduces risk from day one."

Architecture & Governance

Solumina AI operates within a secure, self-contained architecture that supports air-gapped and restricted environments. Each deployment includes an embedded large language model (LLM) running in customer-controlled cloud or on-premises environments, with governance aligned to ITAR requirements and NIST-based security expectations.

By leveraging Solumina's purpose-built A&D data model and real-time operational context — including work orders, operations, discrepancies, certifications, and effectivities — Solumina AI delivers guidance teams can act on immediately across the shop floor and extended value chain.

Four AI Modules Available at GA

With today's announcement, iBase-t is delivering four Solumina AI modules that address critical manufacturing and sustainment challenges:

Solumina ScanAI — Accelerates digital transformation by converting paper-based work instructions and records into structured, compliant digital data integrated directly into Solumina workflows. This reduces manual data entry, improves audit readiness, and helps lower the cost of poor quality.





— Accelerates digital transformation by converting paper-based work instructions and records into structured, compliant digital data integrated directly into Solumina workflows. Solumina Digital SME — An AI-enabled assistant that improves first-pass quality and accelerates onboarding by delivering instant, context-aware Solumina guidance and best practices. Teams can reduce dependency on subject matter experts while minimizing execution errors.





— An AI-enabled assistant that improves first-pass quality and accelerates onboarding by delivering instant, context-aware Solumina guidance and best practices. Solumina Intelligence — A smart analyst that enables faster, more informed decision-making through on-demand insights into throughput, schedule adherence, quality, and operational risk — without the need for data science expertise. This helps leaders identify issues earlier, reduce schedule surprises, and improve adherence.





— A smart analyst that enables faster, more informed decision-making through on-demand insights into throughput, schedule adherence, quality, and operational risk — without the need for data science expertise. Solumina PulseAI — An AI-assisted dashboarding solution that increases shop floor visibility and predictability with at-a-glance overviews of production status, workforce readiness, skills, and certifications. Supervisors can proactively address workforce constraints, improving productivity and operational confidence.

A Strategic Leap Forward for Digital Manufacturing

"AI is no longer optional — but in Aerospace & Defense, it must be governed, deployable in restricted environments, and accountable to the manufacturing record," said Naveen Poonian, Founder and CEO of iBase-t. "With Solumina AI, we're delivering practical, production-ready intelligence that is deeply aligned with how our customers actually operate. This GA release is just the beginning of an AI roadmap that will continue to transform manufacturing and sustainment for the world's most demanding industries."

Solumina AI and its initial modules are available immediately as part of iBase-t's Solumina AI offerings, with additional offerings and enhancements planned as the platform evolves.

For more information about Solumina AI, visit www.ibaset.com/solutions/solumina-ai.

*Gartner Press Release, Gartner Predicts by 2027, Organizations Will Use Small, Task-Specific AI Models Three Times More Than General-Purpose Large Language Models, 9 April 2025. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About iBase-t

iBase-t is the global leader in cloud software for the aerospace and defense industry. Committed to innovation, customer success, and product excellence, iBase-t ensures digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance for the most critically complex manufacturers. iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, GE Aerospace, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron.

