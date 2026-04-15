iBase-t Advances Configurable, Model-Driven Manufacturing with the Release of Solumina i130

New intelligent manufacturing release delivers purpose-built execution accelerating innovation

LAKE FOREST, Calif., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the global leader in cloud software for the Aerospace and Defense industry, today announced the release of Solumina i130, the latest version of its industry-leading Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform. Designed specifically for Aerospace & Defense, Solumina i130 embeds intelligence directly into execution workflows - delivering measurable ROI, faster time-to-value, and architectural alignment with regulated, serialized manufacturing operations.

Solumina i130 continues the transformation to a fully configurable, model-driven manufacturing platform—giving A&D manufacturers greater control, flexibility, and precision across the shop floor. The release introduces process planning in the Web UI, major updates to the Web UI Configurator and Model-based Enterprise, and a redesigned user experience with streamlined navigation and enhanced configurability.

"Every platform in the enterprise has a role to play—ERP for financial management, PLM for design. But when it comes to intelligent execution on the shop floor, manufacturers need a system purpose-built for the complexity of A&D production," says Kathryn Hoffman, Director of Product Management. "Solumina i130 delivers exactly that—with the traceability, precision, and domain expertise this industry requires. Combined with AI-driven development practices, we're bringing intelligent capabilities like those in i130 to our customers faster than ever."

Key Model-Based MES capabilities in Solumina i130 include:

Enhanced 3D Model Viewer – Additional functionality for richer model interaction on the shop floor.

3D Models from Library – View 3D models directly from File Dispatch.

Action Initiation from 3D Models – Initiate Discrepancy and Holds from engineering and stage/in-process 3D models in the work order.

3D Stage Model-to-Data Collection Assignment – Assign staged model objects to data collections in a process plan or work order alteration.

SUID Generation & Impact Analysis – Generate Solumina Unique Identifiers; interact with 3D objects with impact analysis between Model Revisions

Solumina i130 also delivers a redesigned, modern Web UI with a consolidated landing page, new home pages, user-specific preferences, quick controls, and keyboard shortcuts—improving productivity and user satisfaction. The release brings process planning and work order alteration into the Web UI, along with material out-time tracking and torque tools integration with external systems for seamless shop floor execution.

Key additional enhancements include:

Improved Quality Discrepancy Screens – Streamlined EQMS & SQM discrepancy handling with group assignment and support for multiple discrepancy items per alteration.

Overall Stability and Security Enhancements – Continued improvements to the Solumina environment.

Solumina i130 underscores iBase-t's commitment to delivering innovation with measurable business impact. Leveraging this release, A&D manufacturers gain the tools to accelerate production, improve first-time quality, and respond faster to change.

About iBase-t

iBase-t is the global leader in cloud software for the aerospace and defense industry. Committed to innovation, customer success, and product excellence, iBase-t ensures digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance for the most critically complex manufacturers. iBase-t customers include Northrop Grumman, GE Aerospace, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron.

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SOURCE iBase-t