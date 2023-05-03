iBase-t Presents a Complete Digital Thread Vision at PTC LiveWorx 2023

Closing the loop between digital and physical worlds to optimize manufacturing engineering and manufacturing performance operations

WHAT:

iBase-t is an Elite Sponsor at the upcoming PTC LiveWorx 2023 Digital Transformation event. At the event, the company will feature its industry-leading manufacturing operations portfolio delivering the control, visibility, and velocity needed to simplify complex manufacturing, quality, and sustainment operations. The company will demonstrate and offer educational sessions on the value of a Model-based Enterprise approach to deliver right first-time manufacturing for the OEM and its value chain.

ACTIVITY LINE-UP:

BRINGING THE PHYSICAL WORLD OF MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS MES, MRO, QUALITY TO THE ENTERPRISE DIGITAL THREAD Tuesday, May 16 -Thursday, May 18 | Booth 301

Demonstrating the intelligent technology needed to help see, manage, and bring quality products to market faster through the interoperability of Solumina's open integration and architecture, supporting a variety of ecosystems including Windchill, Solumina, and ThingWorx.



SMART CONNECTED MRO SUSTAINMENT Tuesday, May 16 – Thursday, May 18

PTC FA&D Pavilion – iBase-t and PTC present: Better Together: The Smart, Connected MRO. The capabilities of iBase-t Solumina with the combined power of the PTC portfolio from Windchill and ThingWorx, to Vuforia and Servigistics.



THE MODEL-BASED ENTERPRISE Tuesday, May 16 | 11:15 EDT | Stage 206

Michel Gadbois | SVP & Chief Enterprise Architect presents: The MBE: Leveraging Digital Continuity Beyond Design Engineering. This presentation will lay-out the incremental phases leading to the most important transformation program manufacturers are undertaking.



DIGITAL THREAD IN THE CLOUD Wednesday, May 17 | 11:15 EDT | IGNITETALX STAGE 2

Sung Kim | Chief Product & Technology Officer presents: How to Weave Your Digital Thread in the Cloud. The presentation will address valuable business and technical insights to help you understand today's cloud security, scalability, and ecosystem. iBase-t BRAND LAUNCH Wednesday, May 17 – 3:00 EDT | Booth 301

Join the iBase-t team as we celebrate our new brand.











DETAILS:

Learn how to modernize your manufacturing operations and empower your team with Solumina by iBase-t. Stop by booth 301 to hear about the next generation of manufacturing, quality, and MRO solutions for complex discrete manufacturers seeking to realize enterprise-wide digital connectivity.

Live Demonstration: The Smart, Connected MRO. iBase-t and PTC have envisioned the most comprehensive and intelligent MRO control system on the planet. The heavy-lifting capabilities of iBase-t's Solumina MRO software, integrated with the power of PTC's digital thread portfolio, creates a closed-loop, unified workflow that drives agility, accuracy, and real-time performance.

iBase-t and PTC's joint ecosystem will provide their common customers with a complete digital connection where data from multiple systems can flow across processes with minimal manual intervention, enabling better control, visibility, and velocity to transform digital to physical.

Michel Gadbois' presentation will lay out the incremental phases of the most important transformation program manufacturers are undertaking – a Model-based Enterprise – helping to improve sustainability through reduced waste, improved efficiency and decreased carbon footprint.

Dr. Sung Kim will share how discrete manufacturers can prepare for rapid growth through the cloud. His presentation will address valuable business and technical insights to help you understand today's cloud security, scalability, and ecosystem.

will share how discrete manufacturers can prepare for rapid growth through the cloud. His presentation will address valuable business and technical insights to help you understand today's cloud security, scalability, and ecosystem. Brand Launch Celebration: See how iBase-t is continuing to evolve its brand to better articulate and deliver its message and value to the world of complex discrete manufacturers.

WHERE:

PTC LiveWorx – Boston Convention Center

Monday, May 15 – Thursday, May 18, 2023 iBase-t Booth 301

Register for the event here

About iBase-t

iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t delivers solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at iBaset.com.

