iBase-t Recognized as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report on Manufacturing Execution System Vendors

iBase-t

11 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

LAKE FOREST, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the company that helps its customers simplify how complex products are built and maintained, announced today the company was positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Engineering-Intensive Manufacturing Execution Systems 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc # US49435622, April 2023).

"We believe being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report reaffirms the value we are delivering to the complex discrete manufacturing space," said Naveen Poonian, CEO, iBase-t. "This recognition underscores our dedication to harnessing leading-edge technologies, such as model based enterprise (MBE) and digital thread, to guide our customers to achieve their transformational objectives."

iBase-t's flagship offering, the Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform, is an integrated suite of MES, supplier quality management (SQM), and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions with embedded enterprise quality management (EQMS). Built on a microservices-based, cloud-native platform, Solumina enables complex discrete manufacturers in highly regulated industries to digitally transform their operations. 

The IDC MarketScape report provides in-depth quantitative and qualitative technology market assessments for a wide range of technology markets, including the global MES market.

About iBase-t:
iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t delivers solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at ibaset.com.

About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Media Contact
Tom Hennessey
(949) 958-5200
[email protected]

