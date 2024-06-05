iBase-t Recognized as Best Large Family-Owned Business

Orange County Business Journal Honors iBase-t with its Large Family-Owned Business Award for growth, accomplishments and contributions to the local community

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained, announced today that the company was recognized by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) as the winner of the "Large Company Award" in the publication's 25th Annual Family-Owned Business Awards. Naveen Poonian, President and CEO of iBase-t, and Ladeira Poonian, Chairwoman of the Board of iBase-t, attended the Family-Owned Business Awards luncheon held on May 30th to receive the award recognizing the company's continued success and commitment to the Orange County business community.

"Rooted in Southern California since our founding in 1986, iBase-t has been proudly family-owned from the start," said Naveen Poonian, President and CEO, iBase-t. "iBase-t has grown significantly, doubling in the last four years, and evolving into a trusted advisor to many of the world's largest Aerospace & Defense manufacturers, while remaining committed to the growth of Orange County-based technology businesses since the beginning. It is an honor to receive this recognition from the OCBJ and a pleasure to share the room alongside our fellow nominees who have all impacted the Orange County business community."

Initially founded as Telecom Solutions Inc. in Mission Viejo, California by Amrik Singh Poonian, iBase-t got its start providing manufacturing consultancy to aerospace giants and defense contractors. The company has remained family owned, with leadership passing first to Ladeira Poonian and now to Naveen Poonian as iBase-t has evolved into a worldwide leader in digital software solutions for complex manufacturing from its headquarters in Lake Forest, California.

"Perseverance, collaboration and determination have been fundamental traits in carrying on my husband's legacy," added Ladeira Poonian, Chairman iBase-t. "We're extremely grateful for the unwavering support of all iBase-t employees and customers throughout our 40-year history. We never doubted ourselves. When one sets their mind on success, you achieve success."

iBase-t was selected by a panel of judges comprised of Orange County based business leaders who reviewed more than 45 nominated companies. Fellow OCBJ Family-Owned Business Awards winners include Albright, Yee & Schmit APC (Small Business Award), Forever Ageless (Medium Business Award), LAB Holding (Up & Coming Award), and Northgate Gonzalez Markets (Longevity Award).

About iBase-t

iBase-t is a software company that simplifies how complex products are built and maintained. Founded in Southern California in 1986, iBase-t delivers solutions that ensure digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance. With offices in the U.S., UK, France, and India, iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron. Learn more at ibase-t.com.

