iBase-t Releases Solumina iSeries i090 with Updated Cloud, Quality Functionality Supporting Closed Loop Manufacturing Process Control

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the company that helps its customers simplify how complex products are built and maintained, announced availability of the latest release of the Solumina iSeries Manufacturing Operations Platform, version i090, which delivers enhancements that drive efficiency in production and sustainment, improve ease-of-use, and support communication with suppliers around quality issues.

The Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform consists of an integrated suite of MES, SQM, and MRO solutions designed for complex, highly regulated discrete manufacturers. Enterprise quality management is embedded throughout the Solumina platform, integrating quality best practices into every process across the enterprise. In addition to connecting manufacturing operations, quality, and sustainment management in a seamless flow of data across the value chain, the Solumina platform can be integrated with PLM and ERP systems to create a complete closed loop manufacturing solution.

Solumina iSeries, deployed as a cloud-hosted, SaaS solution, enables manufacturers and suppliers to accelerate the adoption of new digital technologies that can quickly drive business value. The i090 release of Solumina iSeries solves specific user limitations while improving functions throughout the manufacturing process.

In addition to a new look and feel reflecting iBase-t's recent rebrand, enhancements in the i090 release include easier management of raw materials and the ability to cancel or un-cancel work orders with just a few clicks.

"We are committed to continually evolving the innovation of Solumina with new features and improvements that meet our customers' needs, and deliver value fast," said Sung Kim, Chief Product and Technology Officer, iBase-t. "Solumina iSeries continues to provide a strong foundation for manufacturers looking to digitally transform their operations, and we remain focused on providing the very best solutions to meet that demand."

Solumina i090 also enables suppliers to use Solumina Supplier Quality Management (SQM) to provide feedback on discrepancies created for MES or MRO orders. With this new feedback channel, suppliers can add context to an issue assigned to them without rejecting the discrepancy or changing data in the discrepancy item, supporting more effective communication around quality. The i090 release also allows both Receiving Inspectors and Source Inspectors to split inspection orders and manage them separately, driving efficiency.

