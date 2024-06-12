iBase-t Unveils MBE Advanced: Industry-First Model-Based MES Functionality for Complex Discrete Manufacturers

New Offering Launched with Solumina i110 Enhances Efficiency and Accuracy with 3D Digital Model Integration

LAKE FOREST, Calif., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, a leading provider of manufacturing, quality, and MRO solutions, today announced the availability of Solumina MBE Advanced, a new offering that integrates 3D digital models across its Solumina iSeries Manufacturing Operations Platform to drive quality, efficiency, and cost savings.

Solumina MBE Advanced

Launched with the i110 release of the Solumina iSeries platform, Solumina MBE Advanced is the industry's first model-based MES solution purpose-built for complex discrete manufacturers in aerospace and defense, shipbuilding, and other critical industries. It empowers front-line workers on the shop floor with intuitive 3D work instructions that streamline production and reduce errors.

Process planners assign components from a 3D CAD model to operations or steps within a process plan through an intuitive visual experience.

On the shop floor, technicians leverage dynamic 3D work instructions that guide them through each operation with clear visual indicators, driving efficiency and reducing errors. The 3D model evolves with each step, reflecting the current state of the assembly.

The 3D model is highly interactive, allowing users to maneuver, zoom into, or explode their view of the assembly as needed. Selecting a component on the model highlights the corresponding part data in other fields, aiding in the accurate execution of each step.

"MBE Advanced enables our customers to transform previously static, 2D processes into a dynamic 3D experience that digitally integrates design engineering, planning, production, and quality assurance like never before," said Sung Kim, Chief Technology Officer at iBase-t. "The ability to access a real-time, contextualized, actionable, and trackable digital view of a product throughout its lifecycle allows our customers to achieve higher levels of productivity, quality, and competitiveness, and represents a significant step towards a fully model-based enterprise."

"As model-based enterprise transformation continues to be major focus for every aerospace and defense operation, we are thrilled to announce the launch of MBE Advanced, a direct response to the critical priorities of our customers and the broader industry," said Naveen Poonian, CEO of iBase-t. "This innovation reflects our ongoing commitment to driving industry advancements and empowering our customers with cutting-edge solutions, from AI and IIoT to the model-based enterprise. Our team has worked tirelessly to bring this offering to life, and we are proud to deliver it to our customers today."

MBE Advanced is available now as a licensed add-on to the Solumina iSeries Manufacturing Operations Platform.

About iBase-t

iBase-t is the global leader in cloud software for the aerospace and defense industry. Committed to innovation, customer success, and product excellence, iBase-t ensures digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance for the most critically complex manufacturers. iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron.

