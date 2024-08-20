iBase-t Welcomes Margaret L. "Peggy" Taylor to Advisory Board

Industry Veteran and Seasoned Executive Brings Extensive Experience to Strengthen iBase-t's Strategic Growth

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iBase-t, the global leader in cloud software for the Aerospace and Defense industry, is thrilled to announce the addition of Margaret L. "Peggy" Taylor to its esteemed Advisory Board. With an extensive background in corporate leadership, investment banking, and technology innovation, Peggy brings a wealth of experience that will be instrumental in guiding iBase-t's strategic direction and growth initiatives.

Peggy Taylor

Peggy Taylor currently serves as an advisor to Medea Inc. and Medea Medical in Pleasanton, CA. Her distinguished career includes significant roles such as Managing Member at Lodgepole Investments, LLC, and President of PeopleSoft Investments, Inc., where she also served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Operations. In this role, she managed critical aspects of PeopleSoft's operations, including product development, customer services, and e-commerce initiatives. Her leadership has also extended to serving on the boards of Medea, Inc., Q2 Software, and previously, FICO and Rimini Street.

In addition to her corporate roles, Peggy has been a trusted advisor and investor to numerous technology start-ups and has been recognized by the Forum of Women Entrepreneurs with their Entrepreneurial Achievement Award in 1999. She holds a B.A. in Communications and Psychology from Lone Mountain College and has completed advanced programs at Stanford University and Harvard University.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Peggy to our Advisory Board," said iBase-t CEO, Naveen Poonian. "Her deep expertise in technology, operations, and corporate governance will be invaluable as we continue to expand our footprint in the digital manufacturing space. We look forward to Peggy's contributions and the impact her insights will have on our future success."

Peggy's appointment to the Advisory Board underscores the company's commitment to its growth strategies. "I'm excited to join iBase-t's Advisory Board and contribute to a company that is truly at the forefront of digital transformation in aerospace & defense manufacturing," said Peggy Taylor. "I look forward to contributing to their mission to drive innovation and excellence in this dynamic industry."

About iBase-t

iBase-t is the global leader in cloud software for the aerospace and defense industry. Committed to innovation, customer success, and product excellence, iBase-t ensures digital continuity across manufacturing, quality, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) operations on a global scale. iBase-t's Solumina Manufacturing Operations Platform is a cloud-native solution that establishes a digital ecosystem to drive innovation and improve operational performance for the most critically complex manufacturers. iBase-t customers include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, and Textron.

